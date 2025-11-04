Power Ford Establishes Itself as the Performance Headquarters of the Southwest With Full Lineup of Industry-Leading Custom Brands

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Power Ford has emerged as a regional hub for performance automotive enthusiasts, offering an expansive portfolio of factory-backed custom and high-performance Ford vehicles from six of the most respected names in the industry: Hennessey, Sherrod, Saleen, Roush, Whipple Superchargers, and Ford Custom Garage. This collection, available exclusively through Power Ford in New Mexico, represents one of the most comprehensive dealer-integrated performance offerings in the Southwest.

Each of these brands delivers a unique approach to customization and performance, ranging from off-road-ready lifted trucks to track-focused Mustangs and street-legal supercharged builds, all with Ford's engineering integrity at the core. With growing demand for specialty vehicles across the U.S., Power Ford's ability to integrate these brands under one retail and service umbrella reflects a broader shift in how dealers are meeting customer expectations for individuality, power, and convenience.

The dealership's dedicated performance division, known as Power Performance, offers in-stock and custom-order access to:

Hennessey Performance , known for its high-output VelociRaptor, Venom 775 F-150, and supercharged Mustangs

Sherrod Customs , specializing in lifted luxury trucks with distinctive styling and off-road enhancements

Saleen , with its iconic performance design and track pedigree in limited-run Ford models

Roush Performance , offering balanced tuning for both street and trail with extensive Mustang and F-150 variants

Whipple Superchargers , enabling custom-tuned power gains while maintaining drivability and warranty compliance

Ford Custom Garage, a Ford-supported upfitting program that blends performance, visual upgrades, and OEM integrity

"Being the performance headquarters of the Southwest isn't just a tagline-it's a strategy we've committed to," said Rob Sneed, General Manager at Power Ford. "We've assembled a portfolio that offers something for every kind of enthusiast, from lifted off-road trucks to high-horsepower street cars. And we support them all locally, including sales, financing, service, everything under one roof."

As Ford enthusiasts increasingly look for personalized, high-performance options that can be serviced and supported through dealership networks, Power Ford has positioned itself at the forefront of this evolution. Each of the six performance brands carried at the dealership meets Ford's Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) standards or operates with Ford-aligned compliance, ensuring vehicles are not only thrilling to drive but also backed by the kind of support buyers expect.

From New Mexico to West Texas and Colorado to Arizona, customers are already traveling to Power Ford to order, view, and service their performance builds. Whether it's a Roush-tuned F-150, a Sherrod-lifted Super Duty, or a Saleen Mustang, these builds offer an experience that standard production models don't without sacrificing warranty coverage or drivability.

