SumUp Partners With Bubble Tea Giant Gong cha to Scale Digital Operations in the Americas

The Exclusive Technology Partnership Will Streamline POS, Kiosks, Mobile Ordering and Loyalty Programs Across More Than 400 Stores

BOULDER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / SumUp , the global financial technology company serving more than four million merchants worldwide, today announced an exclusive partnership with Gong cha , the world's leading bubble tea brand. Through this collaboration, SumUp will serve as Gong cha's exclusive innovation and technology partner, delivering an integrated platform to support end-to-end sales and customer experiences across more than 400 stores in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, and Latin America.

Gong cha sought a partner capable of providing a modern unified commerce platform capable of streamlining operations and delivering a uniform customer experience across all stores spanning multiple countries. After an 18-month pilot process involving several technology providers, Gong cha selected SumUp for its ability to go beyond payments and deliver best-in-class digital experiences that connect self-ordering kiosks and online platforms into a single system integrated with Gong cha's POS and loyalty programs.

SumUp also developed an integration for Gong cha's proprietary Super Wu robotic beverage technology, and the companies co-developed a guest feedback tool connected to Gong cha's loyalty program - an innovation that increased customer survey participation by more than 15 times within days of launch.

Since SumUp provides Gong cha's entire product ecosystem through a single platform, rather than through multiple disconnected vendors, the brand now benefits from centralized analytics and data insights across all stores and channels.

"Gong cha has become a cultural icon with a rapidly expanding global footprint," said Andrew Helms, CEO of SumUp U.S. "With our presence in more than 35 markets and over four million merchants globally, we have the scale and experience to help support that journey."

"As Gong cha continues to expand across North America and new international markets, having the right technology partner is critical to delivering a seamless experience for our merchants and their customers," said Geoff Henry, President of Gong cha Americas. "SumUp's platform unifies digital ordering, payments, and loyalty across hundreds of stores, making it easier to scale while maintaining the quality and service Gong cha is known for."

Supporting Modern Growth for a Global Brand

Since launching in 2006, Gong cha has grown to nearly 2,200 locations in 30 international markets - and more than 240 stores in the U.S. across 23 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. The brand has recently accelerated its expansion in the Americas, opening new locations in Seattle, Nashville, Milwaukee, Maine and the Caribbean, and entering markets across Ecuador and Colombia.

For SumUp, the partnership represents a strategic opportunity to bring its global growth strategy to a well-established and continually expanding brand. Beyond the Americas, SumUp and Gong cha are also collaborating in the U.K. and Ireland, extending the same digital innovation and unified operational model to new markets.

