VISTECH Announces SolSuite CPQ Availability on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

VISTECH's Expertly Designed CPQ Solutions Simplify Integration for Developers and System Integrators

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Visual Technologies, Inc. (VISTECH) , a leader in innovative IT and eBusiness solutions, announces that SolSuite CPQ, its advanced Configure Price Quote platform, is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace . This availability provides web developers and system integrators with streamlined access to SolSuite's robust CPQ capabilities, enabling rapid deployment, seamless integration, and scalable performance within the Azure ecosystem.

SolSuite CPQ is a comprehensive suite of tools that simplifies the RFQ-to-Quote-to-Order process. Built to integrate effortlessly with existing systems, SolSuite connects with CRM, ERP, CAD, and eCommerce platforms while providing full support for complex configured products. Its modular architecture includes a Development Portal, Sales Portal, and RQO (Request-Quote-Order) engine, allowing businesses to automate and optimize quoting and configuration workflows.

Designed for flexibility and ease of use, SolSuite CPQ empowers developers and integrators with key advantages:

Rapid Deployment: Launch CPQ-enabled portals quickly with minimal coding, reducing time-to-market for client solutions.

Flexible Integration: Easily connect with CRM, ERP, and other enterprise systems for end-to-end automation.

Customizable Product Catalogs: Manage complex product data using powerful rules, attributes, and configuration logic.

Native Support for Configured Products: SolSuite's one-of-a-kind architecture supports complex product configurations natively-no workarounds required.

Enhanced User Experience: Deliver modern, intuitive interfaces that drive customer engagement and conversion.

"SolSuite was built with developers and integrators in mind," said Rick Huebner, Founder of VISTECH. "We understand the challenges of managing complex product configurations and integrating with legacy systems. SolSuite simplifies that process, enabling our partners to deliver high-value solutions faster and more efficiently."

With its release on Microsoft Azure Marketplace , SolSuite CPQ offers flexible licensing, simplified provisioning, and expert support directly from VISTECH . Developers and integrators can now deploy SolSuite instantly within their Azure environment to accelerate implementation and deliver robust, scalable CPQ solutions to clients.

About VISTECH

VISTECH , located in Hartford, Connecticut, is a technology firm specializing in custom software and eCommerce solutions, helping businesses modernize through AI and practical modernization. Our expertise covers a wide range of tech-related needs for businesses. For more information about how VISTECH can benefit your organization, please visit our website at www.VISTECH.com .

Contact Information

Neil Goodwin

VP Sales

goodwinnb@vistech.com

860.251.8003

SOURCE: VISTECH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vistech-announces-solsuite-cpq-availability-on-microsoft-azure-ma-1093231