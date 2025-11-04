AcutePet Urgent Care Expands to South Jersey With Voorhees Opening November 7

The Voorhees clinic, located at 1006 Kresson Road near Centennial Blvd, will host a ribbon cutting on November 6 at 2 p.m. in partnership with the Southern New Jersey Chamber of Commerce.

VOORHEES, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / AcutePet Urgent Care is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Voorhees, New Jersey, on Friday, November 7, 2025. Conveniently located at 1006 Kresson Road near The Mansion on Main Street and the Centennial Boulevard intersection, the clinic expands AcutePet's mission to make veterinary care more accessible, providing same-day appointments and high-quality treatment for pets when their needs can't wait.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, hosted in partnership with the Southern New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Thursday, November 6, at 2:00 p.m. Local leaders, pet owners, and community members are invited to attend and meet the team behind AcutePet Urgent Care.

Founded by Drs. David Sachs and Doug Hoffman, AcutePet is a veterinarian-owned network built to deliver immediate care for pets through same-day appointments, online booking, and extended evening and weekend hours. The model not only serves pet owners seeking prompt care but also supports general practice veterinarians and emergency hospitals by alleviating scheduling and caseload pressures.

"We've already felt the warmth from the Voorhees community," said Dr. Doug Hoffman, co-CEO of AcutePet Urgent Care. "We're proud to bring emergency-level care to South Jersey in a way that's approachable and convenient for pet owners, while collaborating with the area's general practices and emergency hospitals to strengthen care for every pet."

"Our goal has always been to take the stress out of seeking veterinary care," added Dr. David Sachs, co-CEO of AcutePet Urgent Care. "As veterinarians, we've seen firsthand how overwhelmed the profession has become-and how that impacts pet owners. AcutePet was created to deliver relief on both sides: giving families access to immediate, quality care while supporting veterinary teams and hospitals who share our commitment to this work."

Under the medical leadership of Dr. John D. Anastasio, DACVECC, AcutePet delivers emergency-level care in an urgent care setting. Each location is staffed by experienced veterinary teams equipped to manage urgent conditions. The Voorhees facility offers onsite diagnostics, digital imaging, and outpatient procedures to ensure every patient receives timely, high-quality care.

About AcutePet Urgent Care: AcutePet provides same-day, emergency-level care in a modern urgent-care setting, making quality veterinary care more accessible for families while supporting the doctors and hospitals who share that mission. Founded by veterinarians and led by a board-certified criticalist, AcutePet invests in people as much as it does in pets. The network currently includes Beavercreek, OH; West Chester, OH; Bellevue, KY; Mount Pleasant, SC; and Summerville, SC, with Solon, OH joining in December and Grove City, OH in early 2026.

To learn more, visit www.acutepeturgentcare.com or follow @acutepeturgentcare on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and upcoming community events.

