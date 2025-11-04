Historic Briarhurst Manor Joins Wedgewood Weddings' Collection of Premier Venues

Newly renovated Victorian-era estate in Manitou Springs combines 150 years of history with modern updates and three distinctive ceremony spaces

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events , a premier collection of all-inclusive wedding and event venues across the country, has officially welcomed the historic Manor by Wedgewood Weddings to its catalog of scenic Colorado locations. As one of the state's most distinguished landmarks, this addition invites couples and guests to celebrate within its storied walls, blending Victorian elegance with contemporary amenities across three unique ceremony settings.

Built in the 1870s by Dr. William A. Bell, co-founder of Colorado Springs, Briarhurst Manor was conceived as a grand estate inspired by English country homes and quickly became the social epicenter of the Pikes Peak region, hosting Presidents Grant and Roosevelt, as well as Oscar Wilde. The newly renovated property stands as a meticulously preserved testament to Victorian craftsmanship, honoring its classic architecture and ornate details while introducing modern conveniences.

"Briarhurst Manor represents the marriage of history and hospitality," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "Couples who choose Briarhurst Manor aren't just booking a venue-they're becoming part of a legacy that spans generations. With three ceremony options and our thoughtful renovation, we can accommodate any couple's vision while respecting the manor's rich heritage."

Couples can select from three distinctive ceremony spaces, each offering its own ambiance:

Creekside Ceremony Site: Exchange vows beside gently flowing water, where the natural soundtrack creates an intimate, serene atmosphere

Lush Greenery Garden: Say "I do" surrounded by verdant landscaping, offering a romantic outdoor setting framed by mature trees

Interior Manor Ceremony: Celebrate within the historic estate itself, where classic architecture and elegant period details create a timeless, sophisticated backdrop

Through Wedgewood Weddings' all-inclusive full service model, Briarhurst Manor now provides comprehensive wedding planning, everything from catering to coordination, simplifying the process while maintaining the property's architectural integrity and natural Colorado beauty.

Briarhurst Manor by Wedgewood Weddings is now booking events and weddings for 2026 and beyond. To learn more or schedule a tour, visit: WedgewoodWeddings.com/BriarhurstManor

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Wedgewood Weddings & Events creates exceptional celebrations at 75+ venues nationwide. Our all-inclusive, fully customizable packages save time, save money, and reduce stress-without compromising on style or experience. Backed by a passionate team of event experts, we bring every couple's vision to life with flawless execution and memorable moments. Explore venues and start planning at WedgewoodWeddings.com .

