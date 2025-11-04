Administer Oyj: Insider information: Administer evaluates that its current long-term financial targets are no longer relevant and cancels them

4.11.2025 18:00:00 EET | Administer Oyj | Inside information

Administer Plc Company release 4 November 2025 at 18.00 EET

Administer Plc announced its long-term financial targets on 6 March 2024 in connection with its revised strategy. The targets were planned to be met by the end of 2026.

In line with the strategy, the company aims for profitable growth and sees the public sector as a significant growth opportunity. This year, the company has announced two major acquisitions with Numera Palvelut Oy to acquire the business of Sarastia's public sector customers. The transactions still require the approval of the competition authority. The significance of these acquisitions for the Group's growth will be considerable, as, taking into account Sarastia's outlook for 2025, the Administer Group's net sales growth would be approximately 80%. The company estimates that the integration of Sarastia into the Group will also significantly improve its profitability in the coming years.

In the current situation, the Board of Directors of Administer has evaluated that its long-term financial targets announced on 6 March 2024 are no longer relevant.

Therefore, the company cancels its current financial targets. No changes will be made to the company's strategy, and the company's financial guidance for 2025 will remain unchanged. The company will announce its new long-term financial targets in 2026.

The previous financial targets, which are now being cancelled, were:

Net sales of EUR 100 million in 2026

Profitability of 15% EBITDA in 2026

