Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2025 17:00 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Administer Oyj: Insider information: Administer evaluates that its current long-term financial targets are no longer relevant and cancels them

4.11.2025 18:00:00 EET | Administer Oyj | Inside information

Administer Plc Company release 4 November 2025 at 18.00 EET

Administer Plc announced its long-term financial targets on 6 March 2024 in connection with its revised strategy. The targets were planned to be met by the end of 2026.

In line with the strategy, the company aims for profitable growth and sees the public sector as a significant growth opportunity. This year, the company has announced two major acquisitions with Numera Palvelut Oy to acquire the business of Sarastia's public sector customers. The transactions still require the approval of the competition authority. The significance of these acquisitions for the Group's growth will be considerable, as, taking into account Sarastia's outlook for 2025, the Administer Group's net sales growth would be approximately 80%. The company estimates that the integration of Sarastia into the Group will also significantly improve its profitability in the coming years.

In the current situation, the Board of Directors of Administer has evaluated that its long-term financial targets announced on 6 March 2024 are no longer relevant.

Therefore, the company cancels its current financial targets. No changes will be made to the company's strategy, and the company's financial guidance for 2025 will remain unchanged. The company will announce its new long-term financial targets in 2026.

The previous financial targets, which are now being cancelled, were:

  • Net sales of EUR 100 million in 2026
  • Profitability of 15% EBITDA in 2026

Administer Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:
Kimmo Herranen
CEO
Administer Plc
tel. +358 (0)50 560 6322
kimmo.herranen@administer.fi

Certified adviser:
Evli Plc
Tel. +358 (0)40 579 6210

About Administer Oyj

Administer Group is a multi-talent in payroll and financial management services, software services, consulting, personnel and international services. We are the largest salary outsourcing partner in Finland and the leading expert in the fight against the grey economy. Our services are used by more than 5,000 customers, from SMEs to large companies, as well as municipalities and other public sector actors. Founded in 1985, the company is listed on the First North list of Nasdaq Helsinki.

Administer Group consists of payroll management service company Silta Oy, accounting company Administer, business service and employment expert Econia Oy and software company EmCe Solution Partner Oy. In addition, the Group includes other subsidiaries and associated companies.
www.administergroup.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.