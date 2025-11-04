The "Western Europe Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Western European data center market is highly concentrated, with the UK and Spain together accounting for over 50% of upcoming rack capacity in the region. The UK, Germany, and France currently host over 60% of existing data centers, while the UK and Spain lead in future capacity growth.

The UK holds the largest upcoming IT power capacity, exceeding 6 GW, driven by developers such as QTS, Digital Reef, and Elsham Tech Park Ltd. As most of Europe's major financial markets are located in the West, this region has the highest density of colocation facilities. Digital Realty and Equinix continue to maintain a significant market share across the region.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Western Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 1006 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 219 upcoming data centers

Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (1006 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (219 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

The Major Operators/investors Covered in This Western Europe Data Center Market Database

3U Telecom

Access Managed Services (OOSHA)

ACS Group

Ada Infrastructure

Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF)

Advanced MedioMatrix

AIMES

AiOnX

Aire Networks

Aixit

AlphaCloud

Alpine DC

ANS Group (UKFast)

Apatura

Applico Digital Labs

Apto Dromeus Capital

Aptum

AQ Compute

AQL Data Center

Ar Telecom

Area Project Solutions

Ark Data Centres

Aroundtown

Arrow Business Communications

Arsys

Art Data Centres

Artfiles

Aruba

Asanti (Daisy Group)

ASCO TLC (Acantho)

ASK4

ASP Server

Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)

Atlantic Hub

Atlas Edge

Atom86

Avaio

Azora

Bancadati SA

BICS

BIT

bitNAP

Blue

Blue Box

Bluestar Datacenter

Box2bit

BrainServe

brightsolid

Broadcasting Center Europe

BT BLUE

BT Ireland

BT Italia

Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra)

Caineal

Caldera21 (CDLAN

CapitaLand

Carrier Colo

Castleforge and Galaxy DC

Catella (Trinity DC)

CCS Leeds

CDROM

CELESTE

Cellnex

Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies)

Centrilogic

Centron

China Mobile International (CMI)

CIV

Civicos Networking

CKW

Claranet

Clearstream Technology

Cloud Innovation Limited

CloudHQ

CloudRock

Cogent Communications

ColoBale

ColoHouse

Colt Data Centre Services

Comarch

Compass Datacenters

Comtrance

Comvive Servidores SL

Contabo

Convergenze S.p.A.

Cork Internet eXchange

Corscale

CSI PIEMONTE

Custodian Data Centres

CyrusOne

Daisy Corporate Services

D-ALiX (ITER Group)

DARZ

Data Castle

Data Center Partners (DCP)

Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC)

Data Felix

Data11

Data4 Group

DataBank

Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)

Datacenter United

DataCenter Winterthur

Datacenter.com

Datacentreplus

Datagrex

DATANET.CO.UK

DataOne

dataR

DataVita

DATAWIRE

Datum

Datum Datacentres

DC01UK

dc2scale

DDCL Tutis Point

Decima

DECSIS

DEEP

Deep Green

Denv-R

Digital Realty

Digital Reef

Digital Space

DLD (Salford) Ltd

DOKOM 21

DTiX

Echelon Data Centers

Echelon Data Centres

EdgeConneX

EdgeCore

Edged Energy Merlin Properties

Edgenex

EID LLP

Eircom

Elasticity Limited

Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd

Elmec Informatica

Elsham Tech Park Ltd

EMC HostCo

Energia Data Centre

EngineNode

Eni G42

Eni

envia TEL

Eolas

Epsilon Telecommunications

Equinix

Espaciorack

Espanix

Etix Everywhere

EURA DC

Eurofiber Cloud Infra

EVF Data Center

Evroc

E-Werk Mittelbaden Leitwerk (Baden Cloud JV)

EXE.IT SRL SB

Extendo Datacenter

Fastnet

Fastweb

Fibernet

Fibra Medios Telecom

Fibre23

FirstColo

Foliateam

Form8tion Data Centers

Free Pro

Friktoria

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Data Systems

fullsave

GIB-Solutions

Global Service Provider

Global Switch

Global Technical Realty (GTR)

Goodman

GRASS-MERKUR

Great Grey Investments

Green Computing

Green Datacenter

Green Mountain KMW

Greenhouse Datacenters

GreenScale

Gridjet Data Centres

Groupe Asten

Grupalia Internet S.A

Grupo Trevenque

GTP 3 Data Center

GTT Communications

Gyro Centre

Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)

Hetzner Online

HiHo

Hispaweb

hosTELyon

Hostmein IKE

hosttech

Humber Tech Park

Ibercom

IBO

Icade

IDS&Unitelm srl

iGenius

ikoula

Iliad Group InfraVia

InAsset (RETELIT)

Indectron

Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) and Serverfarm

Indra

INFOMANIAK

Ingenostrum

Intercity Technology

Interconnect

IOMART

Ionos (Fasthosts)

IP House

Ipcore Datacenters

IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)

IPTP Networks

Irideos

Iron Mountain

ISPpro Internet

IT Gate

Italia Telecom Sparkle

ITB2 Datacenters

ITENOS

Itility

Itnet

ITPS

IWB

Jaguar Network

JCD Group

K2 Data Centres

Kao Data

Keppel Data Centres

KEVLINX

Kwere II

LabGroup

Lancom

Latos Data Center

LCL Data Centers

LDeX

LEW (Lechwerke AG E.ON)

Lidl (Schwarz Group)

Lincoln Rackhouse

Link Park Heathrow

Lumen Technologies

Lunar Digital

LuxConnect

Maincubes

Mainova WebHouse

Malaga Data Center

MAXNOD

Merlin Properties +Edged Energy

MGX/Bpifrance/Mistral AI/NVIDIA

MigSolv

MIX

MK NETZDIENSTE

Moresi

myLoc managed IT (WIIT)

Nabiax

Naquadria

Nation Data Center

NDC-GARBE Data Centers

Nehos

NET-BUILD

Nethits' Telecom

Netiwan

NetTech DC

Netwise Hosting

NewTelco

Nexeren (XEFI

Formerly SHD Datacenter)

Nexica Econocom Group

NIKHEF Hosting

Nixval

nLighten

Node4

Noovle (TIM)

Noris Network

NorthC

Norwich Research Park

NOS

Nostrum Group

NRB

NS3

Nscale

NTS Workspace

NTT Global Data Centers

OPCore (Scaleway Datacenter)

Open Hub Med

Orange Business Services

Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited

Panattoni

Panservice

PATRIZIA

Penta Infra

Pfalzkom

PGIM Real Estate

Phocea DC

Planet IC

Playnet

PlusServer

Portugal Telecom (Altice)

Portus Data Centers

Prescient Data Centres

Previder

Prime Data Centers

Prologis

Proximus Datacenter

Pulsant

Pure Data Center Segro

PYUR (HL KOMM)

QTS Realty Trust

Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)

QuickHost

Rack One

Rackspace Technology

ratiokontakt

Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG

Red Admiral DC Ltd

Redcentric

Redwire DC

REN

Safe Hosts Internet

Safenames Data Centre

Salt Ayre Leisure Centre

Sarenet

SDC Capital Partners

Seeweb

Segro

ServeCentric

ServerChoice

Serverfarm

ServerHouse

Serverius

Service Express (Blue Chip)

Sesterce

SFR Business

SilverEdge DC

Six Degrees

Smals

Smartdc

Solaria

Soltia Consulting SL

SpeedBone

ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (Virtus Data Center)

STACK Infrastructure (Safe Host)

STACKIT

Start Campus (Pioneer Point Davidson Kempner)

Stellium Datacenters

Stoneshield (XDC Properties)

SUB1

Sungard Availability Services

SWISSCOLOCATION

Swisscom

Switch DataCenters

Synapsecom Telecoms

T5 Data Centers

TAS

TDF

Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia (TIM)

Telehouse

Telemaxx

Telstra

Templus

The Bunker (Cyberfort Group)

Thesee Datacenter

THG Hosting

Thrive

Tissat

TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet

Towernet infrastructures SL

Tritax Big Box

Trusted-Colo

T-Systems

TWLKOM

Unidata

University of Trento

Covi Costruziono,Dedagroup

GPI ISA

Unix-Solutions

Valencia Digital Port Connect (VDPC)

Valore Group

Vantage Data Centers

VDR Group Colliers

Verne Global

Vianova

Viatel

VIRTUS Data Centres(ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

Visual Online

Vitali

WIIT AG

Wildcard Networks

Wilton International

WRN Broadcast

XL360

Yondr

Zayo Group

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s80owr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104596512/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900