Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, today announces the signing of a key partnership with solar operator SEE YOU SUN, a leader in photovoltaic shade structures and a key player in electric mobility in France. This agreement strengthens Hoffmann Green's position in the renewable energy market.

Founded in 2016 and based in Cesson-Sévigné near Rennes, SEE YOU SUN is an integrated player in the solar energy sector. Operating throughout France, the company designs, builds, finances, and operates photovoltaic power plants on shade structures and rooftops, as well as smart solar charging stations for bicycles and electric vehicles, serving local authorities, businesses, real estate developers, and individuals. With its full control of the value chain-from development to energy management-SEE YOU SUN has established itself as a leading player in the energy transition with more than 800 solar projects in France.

In line with its commitment to sustainable infrastructure, SEE YOU SUN has chosen to use Hoffmann Green 0% clinker cement for the foundations of its photovoltaic and electromobility structures. This approach is part of the company's desire to reduce the carbon footprint of its structures while maintaining their technical performance and longevity. Already used on several construction sites, notably in La Membrolle-sur-Longuenée and Coulonge, these cements significantly reduce the carbon footprint while ensuring the robustness of the installations.

For Hoffmann Green, this partnership is a key milestone. Following the acceleration of its wind turbine foundation operations, the company is strengthening its position in renewable energy, in line with its diversification strategy. The photovoltaic market has strong potential, supported by regulatory momentum promoting the installation of solar panels on parking lots nationwide.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "This partnership marks a new step in our expansion in the renewable energy sector. The integration of our 0% clinker cements into photovoltaic and electromobility projects illustrates the convergence between sustainable construction and energy transition, and confirms the ability of our solutions to support the decarbonization of new markets."

François Guérin, President of SEE YOU SUN, adds: "This partnership with Hoffmann Green strengthens the coherence of the model we have been promoting since our beginnings: that of a solar city, where energy is decarbonized, produced, and consumed locally, within the territories. By incorporating 0% clinker cement into the foundations of our shade structures and mobility solutions, we are taking another step toward infrastructure that is sustainable, energy-efficient, and robust, promoting energy sovereignty and the ecological and energy transition."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT SEE YOU SUN

SeeYouSun is a solar operator that creates and runs shared solar systems at the neighborhood level. Founded in 2016, the Brittany-based group has become the leader in photovoltaic shade structures in France. Bike stations, electric charging stations, autonomous sports stations, individual and collective self-consumption... Across the country, we produce and share energy with local authorities, businesses, and individuals. Together, we are inventing and bringing to life the first solar cities, creating strong social dynamics at the local level while ensuring economic consistency. We develop complementary services and products in four areas: parking and mobility, sports, health, and wellness, commercial real estate, and solar housing.

Key figures: founded in 2016, 120 employees, €70 million in revenue, 800 power plants throughout France 200 GWh produced in 2024

www.seeyousun.fr LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104937585/en/

Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600

NewCap Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Alban Dufumier

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98

SeeYouSun

Press contact:

Lauriane Ghnassia +33 (0)6 89 93 49 07 lghnassia@seeyousun.fr