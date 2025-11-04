New Jetson-based AI robotics demo shows how Peridio's production-grade Linux stack accelerates physical AI deployment time from months to days

The demo shows how Peridio's Avocado OS and device management software enable embedded product manufacturers to turn prototypes into manageable fleets which are easy to secure and maintain.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Embedded World North America, Peridio is unveiling a new vision AI robot demonstration design which shows how embedded device manufacturers can rapidly develop an NVIDIA Jetson board-based prototype using Peridio's fully production-hardened Avocado OS.

Avocado OS is an off-the-shelf Linux® distribution which - like mainstream Linux distros for PCs - is easy to work with during prototyping, but which is also optimized for use in volume production designs. Avocado OS is backed by Peridio's device management, update, security and maintenance features which enable robotics and embedded device manufacturers to take products to market without spending months on rework to harden prototypes for production.

At the Peridio booth 4044 at Embedded World (Anaheim Convention Centre, 4-6 November 2025), Peridio is demonstrating a dual-arm robot that accepts a natural language input, uses a vision-language-action model to find and pick up the right item among a randomly scattered set of objects, and place it on a conveyor. An Advantech ICAM-540 with a Jetson NX module runs Roboflow and Solo Tech software for object detection. Triggered by a prompt, a Jetson AGX Orin board performing motion control enables the robot to pick up the selected object.

Both endpoints run Avocado OS, which provides the versioned, reproducible images required for volume production. It is backed by the Peridio software and services which enable the secure delivery of updates to a fleet of devices in the field.

The demo highlights how production-ready software can power real-world physical AI applications, from industrial automation to logistics, with security, reliability and maintainability built in. Visitors can also learn from Peridio experts the features that make Avocado OS easy to work with during prototyping, as well as security-hardened, updateable and scalable for volume production.

'What used to take months of rework now takes days,' said Bill Brock, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Peridio. 'We built Avocado OS so teams can move fast and ship with confidence because the OS you prototype on should be the same one you trust in production.'

A Linux distro for fast deployment of physical AI at the edge.

Peridio launched Avocado OS in April 2025 to meet a growing need for a Linux distribution that enables physical AI teams to move quickly from a one-off lab setup to repeatable, secure deployments on production-ready edge hardware.

Instead of porting from Ubuntu or Debian to a custom Yocto Project distro, teams can prototype on the same developer-friendly OS that they will ship in production units. Avocado OS captures the working R&D environment, locks dependencies, and simplifies OTA updates and fleet management. The OS is free, open-source, and packages the software stack into a reproducible production-ready platform that teams can deploy on Linux OS-based edge hardware. Engineering teams keep building on the tools they know, then ship with confidence when it is time to scale.

'Most teams have to do six months of rework to bring a prototype to production if their prototype is based on a typical commercial Linux distro for PCs. What we allow is for companies to completely skip that step and take their working R&D setup to production typically in a week to two weeks,' said Bill Brock.

Key features of Avocado OS include:

Immutable and deterministic runtimes

Fault tolerance

Modular update mechanisms

Simplified secure boot implementation

Full disk encryption

Boot modes for manufacturing, recovery, and testing

Live NFS-mounted extensions which allow code changes to be reflected instantly on target hardware without lengthy rebuilds or flashing cycles

Unlike traditional monolithic systems, Avocado OS, backed by the fleet management, security and maintenance capabilities of the Peridio platform, is built on a composable architecture that organises functionality into distinct layers. The core OS layer provides an immutable, secure foundation while extension layers enable the addition of functional modules without compromising system integrity.

Avocado OS is an open-source project created in collaboration with the Linux Foundation. Peridio is an active member of the Linux Foundation and the Yocto Project. The company actively participates in technical working groups, contributing code to core projects to ensure that Avocado OS remains aligned with industry standards.

Embedded developers who want to find out more about Avocado OS and the Peridio platform for embedded Linux development should visit the Peridio website at www.peridio.com.

Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

