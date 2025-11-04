Arcadis CEO Alan Brookes Statement on the Financial Close of Sizewell C

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Sizewell C nuclear power station achieved financial close with the technical assistance of Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), a global leader in sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions.

In response, Alan Brookes, CEO, Arcadis, said: "Arcadis is proud to partner with the Sizewell C team as they work to deliver the UK's next nuclear energy facility, and we are excited that they achieved financial close today. This game-changing investment in Britain's energy future will drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents across the country."

