WKN: A0Q163 | ISIN: NL0006237562 | Ticker-Symbol: HIJ2
Tradegate
04.11.25 | 18:06
38,500 Euro
-0,98 % -0,380
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCADIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCADIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,26038,44018:23
38,26038,44018:23
PR Newswire
04.11.2025 18:12 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arcadis CEO Alan Brookes Statement on the Financial Close of Sizewell C

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Sizewell C nuclear power station achieved financial close with the technical assistance of Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), a global leader in sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions.

Arcadis Logo

In response, Alan Brookes, CEO, Arcadis, said: "Arcadis is proud to partner with the Sizewell C team as they work to deliver the UK's next nuclear energy facility, and we are excited that they achieved financial close today. This game-changing investment in Britain's energy future will drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents across the country."

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is a leading global partner driving some of the most transformative projects of our time. We help clients make sustainable choices by combining digital innovation, human expertise, and future-focused skills across environment, energy, water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. Taking design, engineering, architecture and consultancy to the next level, we use data-driven insights to co-create environments that reflect our clients' business and stakeholder needs. With 36,000 people, we unite global expertise to tackle challenges like climate, energy security and diversification, and livable cities, improving quality of life through our presence in 30+ countries. In 2024, we achieved €5.0 billion in gross revenues. Learn more at www.arcadis.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838726/5600692/Arcadis_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arcadis-ceo-alan-brookes-statement-on-the-financial-close-of-sizewell-c-302604363.html

