Diné Development Corporation: BRIC Awarded National Park Service Water Treatment Contract

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / BRIC, leading professional services provider and subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation (DDC), has been awarded a contract by the National Park Service (NPS) to design, deliver, and support a state-of-the-art arsenic treatment system at Wahweap Well, located in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Page, Arizona.

The project will ensure safe, reliable drinking water by reducing arsenic levels to meet Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (AZDEQ) standards. In addition to advanced arsenic removal technology, the system will incorporate modern gas chlorination and enhanced safety controls to optimize performance and long-term sustainability.

BRIC's team will operate under an accelerated schedule to design, install, and commission the system, demonstrating the company's ability to deliver mission-critical infrastructure efficiently and safely.

"This project underscores our ability to mobilize quickly and deliver technical excellence while meeting federal and state compliance requirements," said Brian Worrilow, President of BRIC. "We look forward to expanding our partnership with the National Park Service to ensure vital water resources for park staff, visitors, and the surrounding communities."

"This effort reinforces our commitment to building infrastructure that sustains communities and preserves the environment for future generations," said Allan Stoddard, Vice President, Professional Services at DDC. "We're proud to deliver innovative water treatment solutions that elevate public health and environmental stewardship."

