Biz Ventures: Beleve Vision Unveils Groundbreaking Technology That Transforms Any Screen into a 3D Hologram - Crowdfunding Now Open

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Introducing Beleve Vision, a revolutionary immersive-technology company borne from Japan's cutting-edge research, poised to change the way we see and interact with digital content. At its core is the patented "Portalgraph" display system - a true game-changer that turns flat screens into fully immersive, 3-dimensional holographic experiences.

A Japanese Innovation Goes Global

Originating in Japan, Beleve Vision's R&D team has engineered Portalgraph to blur the lines between physical and digital worlds. No heavy headsets. No bulky gear. Just groundbreaking tech that transforms any compatible screen into a live, interactive 3D hologram.

How it Works

Portalgraph's system utilizes perspective-tracking, advanced rendering, and proprietary display hardware so that digital content appears to float and shift in real space based on the viewer's vantage point. The result: immersive depth, natural movement, and collective shared experiences - all accessible without goggles or isolated head-mounted displays.

Why This Matters

Current flat screens limit immersion; we're stuck looking at content instead of in it.

Virtual-reality headsets may deliver immersion but at the cost of comfort, accessibility, and social interaction. Portalgraph addresses those constraints.

The global immersive-tech market is projected to reach extraordinary valuations in the coming years - positioning Beleve Vision at the forefront of a high-growth sector.

Crowdfunding Opportunity - Invest Early

Beleve Vision is now open for early-stage investment through a Regulation CF offering via the PicMii Crowdfunding Portal. https://www.picmiicrowdfunding.com/deal/Beleve%20Vision/ This is a rare chance to become part of a technology that could redefine digital display, entertainment, gaming, retail, education and beyond.

Why Invest Now

Be part of a disruptive hardware-software platform crossing from flat screens into spatial, holographic display.

Developed by a team steeped in Japanese design, engineering and immersive-media pedigree.

Positioned for multi-industry application: entertainment, museums, retail, remote collaboration, training, and more.

Early investment provides potential upside in the rapidly growing spatial computing and immersive display market.

For press enquiries, interviews, or more information about the crowdfunding offering, please contact:

Natasha June

310-926-1204

natasha@belevevision.com

https://belevevision.com

