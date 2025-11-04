Diné Development Corporation: DDC Named Dayton Business Journal Minority Owned Business of the Year

Diné Development Corporation, a Navajo Nation owned IT, engineering, and professional solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist for the 2025 Minority Owned Business of the Year by the Dayton Business Journal.

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a Navajo Nation owned IT, engineering, and professional solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist for the 2025 Minority Owned Business of the Year by the Dayton Business Journal.

Selected as one of three finalists in the Dayton region, DDC was recognized for its commitment to exceptional client service, innovative solution delivery, and operational excellence in a competitive industry. The award underscores DDC's role as both a trusted partner to its customers and mission-driven enterprise dedicated to creating long-term impact.

"This honor is a reflection of the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and the enduring mission that guides our work," stated Jackie Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer at DDC. "As a Navajo Nation owned family of companies, every success we achieve creates greater opportunity for the Navajo people while reinforcing our commitment to the communities we serve."

In addition to being named a finalist for Minority Owned Business of the Year, DDC was also recognized as a finalist for Community Supporter of the Year, highlighting the organization's strong commitment to advancing the Miami Valley and uplifting communities nationwide.

Award winners across all Business of the Year categories will be announced at the Business of the Year Gala on November 6 in Dayton, OH.

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ddc-named-dayton-business-journal-minority-owned-business-of-the-1096901