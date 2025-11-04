Credzly INC: Farhan Qureshi: The Fintech Visionary Turning Setbacks into Success with Credzly

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / At just 29 years old, Farhan Qureshi, a Pakistani-American entrepreneur from Chicago, has built one of the most promising fintech brands of this decade Credzly. Credzly is a software-as-a-service company redefining how people build and manage credit. His story isn't one of instant success but it's one of relentless drive, faith, and transformation.

From Humble Beginnings to High Impact

Born to immigrant parents, his father a Chicago cab driver and his mother a daycare worker, Farhan learned early what it means to grind, persevere, and dream big. Straight out of high school, he jumped into sales, mastering payment processing, SEO, and PPC marketing. Those years in the trenches taught him the foundations of business, communication, and customer psychology. These lessons that would later shape his entrepreneurial success.

That foundation led him to join a young fintech startup focused on consumer loans. When Farhan started, it had only 40 employees and operated in three states. Over the next six years, he helped build the entire operational backbone of the company, creating all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and scaling the operations department from scratch.

He climbed the ranks from Operations Analyst to Operations Manager, guiding the company's explosive growth from 3 states to 45+ states nationwide, and from 40 employees to over 400 staff members.

When the company went public, Farhan had already left his mark, not only as a builder and systems architect but as a leader who understood how to turn processes into profits.

From Corporate Success to Rock Bottom and Back Again

After six years in fintech, Farhan accepted a position as Internal Audit Director at a major paper company, a role that paid like a doctor's salary and symbolized his climb to corporate success. Yet even then, something inside him wasn't fulfilled.

"I realized I was living someone else's definition of success," he says. "I wanted impact, not comfort."

He started taking bold entrepreneurial risks, investing in new ventures and real estate but not every risk paid off. Soon, he found himself outside corporate America, drowning in debt and holding a 350 credit score.

"It felt like losing everything I had built." Farhan recalls. "I refused to stay down. I knew I had the mindset and knowledge to rebuild. I just had to apply it differently."

Through relentless study, experimentation, and discipline, Farhan mastered every aspect of credit repair and credit optimization. Within months, he rebuilt his credit from 350 to 750, and within a year, he bought and rehabbed three properties using credit, turning his comeback story into a blueprint for others.

The Birth of Credzly: A One-of-a-Kind Credit Ecosystem

That system evolved into Credzly, a fintech SaaS company built to give people a debt-free, interest-free path to building and mastering their credit.

Credzly's comprehensive credit ecosystem includes:

TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax Credit Reports & Scores

Score Factors & Debt Analysis

Daily Credit Monitoring & Alerts

Score Simulator

Rent Reporting

Credit Builder Loan

Up to $1M ID Theft Insurance

Dark Web, SSN, and Address Monitoring

"Credzly is more than a subscription site. It's a credit empowerment platform," says Farhan. "It's designed to help people understand, repair, and leverage their credit as a tool for financial freedom."

And in line with his values, 5% of all Credzly proceeds go directly to charitable causes including supporting those in need. Farhan believes business is not just about profit; it's about purpose and impact.

Leverage Academy: Turning Knowledge into Generational Wealth

As Credzly gained traction, Farhan realized education was just as vital as technology. That's when he launched Leverage Academy, an educational platform hosted on Skool, where he teaches students everything he's learned about credit, real estate, and wealth creation.

Through his courses, mentorship, and online community, Farhan helps others master the same system he used, transforming debt into opportunity and limitation into leverage.

"Leverage Academy isn't just about credit," he says. "It's about mindset, faith, and building a life with purpose and financial control."

Just like Credzly, 5% of all Leverage Academy proceeds are donated to charity, making every student's enrollment part of a greater mission, spreading education and compassion.

From Chicago to the World

What began in the suburbs of Chicago is now spreading nationwide. With Credzly transforming how Americans build credit, and Leverage Academy reshaping how they think about wealth, Farhan Qureshi is building a movement, one that blends faith, freedom, and financial literacy.

"If I can go from a 350 credit score to building a multimillion-dollar fintech company and investing into real estate then anyone can. You just need the right knowledge, faith, and consistency."

