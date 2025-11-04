All American Koi Show: The All-American Koi Show 2026 - Experience the World's Top Koi Exhibition in Las Vegas, NV

The World's Elite Koi Breeders, Judges, and Hobbyist Converge in Las Vegas for the Ultimate Global Competition in Art, Innovation, and Aquaculture.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Las Vegas will shimmer with color, culture, and creativity as the All American Koi Show 2026 (AAKS) returns - bigger, BOLDER, and more internationally connected than ever before. The three-day event celebrates the artistry of koi fish and the powerful intersection of tradition, entrepreneurship, competition, and entertainment.

International koi breeders and enthusiasts gathered for the All-American Koi Show 2026 in Las Vegas, USA.

AAKS 2026 will unite world-renowned Japanese judges, business pioneers, and global enthusiasts in one unforgettable weekend experience. From hands-on pond-building apprenticeships to an exclusive banquet and celebrity-filled after-parties, the event is designed to engage every sense and every level of passion for koi culture.

"AAKS isn't just about competition - it's about connection," says Hector Mardueno, founder of W. Lim Corporation & the All American Koi Show. "We're blending East and West, legacy and innovation, business and art, all through the koi's timeless symbolism of perseverance and beauty."

The event will feature eight integrated experiences, each highlighting a distinct side of the global koi movement:

Party with the Legends - an exclusive kickoff with the breeders at Silverton Casino with celebrity guests and live entertainment. Sponsorship Opportunities - luxury brands and global partners align with an elite, high-value audience. AAKS Food Fest - culinary fusion inspired by American, Japanese, and Hawaiian flavors. The AAKS Main Event - koi competitions judged by world-renowned koi breeders from Japan. World Title, Awards Ceremony, & Banquet Dinner at Silverton Casino - honoring excellence and innovation in koi keeping. Vendor Expo & Registration - a dynamic marketplace for products, art, and aquaculture. Founder's Story: Hector's Journey - "All Roads Lead to Vegas AAKS 2026" YouTube Series - Fueled by passion & vision. Business Class with Hap Klopp (Founder of The North Face) & W. Lim Corporation Seminars - an exclusive leadership session and hands on apprenticeship.

Each experience flows into one shared mission - to elevate koi culture to a global art form and create new bridges between innovation, entrepreneurship, and tradition.

AAKS 2026 is expected to draw guests from across the America's, All Asia, and Europe, attracting luxury sponsors, global media, and collectors worldwide.

Yokozuna World Title Presented by: Sakai Fish Farm, Dainichi Koi Farm, Isa Koi Farm, Momotaro Koi Farm, Omosako Koi Farm, Matsue Koi Farm, and Ooya Koi Farm

