Vectura Risk Management: Vectura Appoints Experienced Logistics and Technology Executive Bart Schulman as Chief Commercial Officer

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Vectura, the fast-growing leader redefining logistics risk management and supply chain visibility, today announced the appointment of Bart Schulman, an experienced logistics and technology executive and proven industry leader, as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Schulman brings more than 30 years of experience across software, supply chain, and logistics, having held multiple C-suite roles focused on driving growth, technology innovation, and operational excellence. Recognized for building scalable visibility and risk management platforms, he has successfully led commercial strategy and business expansion for several leading logistics technology organizations.

"When I speak with the industry, they want solutions that work, simple, clear value propositions," said Schulman. "That's exactly what Vectura offers: an alternative to what's not working today. The market is full of systems built on outdated technology that stop at alerts and don't deliver the outcomes customers need. Vectura is building something different, a platform designed with modern technology, deeper integration, and a focus on action, not just visibility."

Vectura's approach to Transport Risk-as-a-Service (TRaaS) represents a new standard for cargo security and visibility. The model combines verification, monitoring, deterrence, and recovery into one seamless, bolt-on solution. By integrating advanced logistics tracking technology with a network of seasoned military and law-enforcement escorts, Vectura ensures complete protection and visibility from verification through response.

Schulman added, "Vectura's model represents exactly where the market is headed, toward integrated, proactive protection that doesn't disrupt operations. Their blend of modern software, real-world logistics experience, and live response capabilities is unmatched. That's why I chose Vectura, it's a company built by logistics professionals, not just engineers."

Vectura's cargo security escort network and real-time monitoring operations extend across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, safeguarding high-value freight such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, and luxury goods. This combination of technology and human intelligence minimizes lag time between incident and response while serving as a powerful deterrent to theft and fraud.

"Bart's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Vectura," said John Carr, Managing Partner of Vectura. "Our growth is being driven by customers demanding not just visibility, but accountability and real action when incidents occur. Bart understands that mission deeply. His track record in building scalable logistics technology and his clear vision for customer value will help accelerate the adoption of Vectura's Transport Risk-as-a-Service model as the new industry standard. His appointment marks an exciting step forward as Vectura accelerates its growth and market impact."

For more information, visit: https://govectura.com/

About Vectura Risk Management

Vectura Risk Management is redefining how enterprises monitor, protect, and recover high-value freight across North America. Through its Transport Risk-as-a-Service (TRaaS) model, Vectura delivers end-to-end resilience, from shipment verification to live monitoring, escort protection, and incident response. Built on modern technology and deep operational expertise, Vectura provides seamless, integrated protection for logistics providers, shippers, and carriers operating in the most demanding markets. For more information, visit: https://govectura.com/

