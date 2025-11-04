Diné Development Corporation: SpinSys-Diné Named an OrangeSlices AI Elev8 GovCon Honoree

SpinSys-Diné, has been named a 2026 Elev8 GovCon Honoree by OrangeSlices AI.

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Diné Development Corporation, a Navajo Nation owned IT, engineering, and professional services solutions provider, is proud to announce that subsidiary, SpinSys-Diné, has been named a 2026 Elev8 GovCon Honoree by OrangeSlices AI. This recognition highlights SpinSys-Diné as a top-performing and purpose-driven small business in the GovCon sector, reflecting its position as a trusted partner, innovation leader, and employee engagement champion driving mission success.

The Elev8 GovCon awards celebrate companies that exemplify outstanding characteristics across key areas including partnership, talent, innovation, philanthropy, industry engagement, teams, sustainability practices, and continuous improvement. SpinSys-Diné's recognition underscores the DDC family of companies' dedication to fostering a culture where innovation, collaboration, and purpose unite to deliver transformative outcomes for federal clients.

"Our recognition as an Elev8 GovCon Honoree is a direct reflection of our people and the communities we serve," said Shourya Ray, President of SpinSys-Diné. "We are proud to represent DDC through our commitment to technology solutions that accelerate mission success for our government partners."

"SpinSys-Diné upholds a proven record of delivering innovative, dependable solutions that advance health IT outcomes," added Miriam Niles, Vice President, Health IT at DDC. "Our work bridges innovation and impact, empowering federal agencies with the tools and insights they need to deliver quality-centric care and build strong communities."

Learn more about the list of Elev8 GovCon program and honorees here.

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/spinsys-din%c3%a9-named-an-orangeslices-ai-elev8-govcon-honoree-1096924