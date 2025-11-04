Strive Pharmacy Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Alachua Facility and New Tampa Location, Cementing Leadership in Patient-Focused Compounding Innovation

With more than 700,000 square feet of advanced operations within the next 12 months, Strive solidifies its position as a national leader in pharmaceutical compounding while pursuing its mission to elevate patient care through innovation, scale, and quality.

GILBERT, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Strive Pharmacy , a leader in personalized healthcare solutions, today announced a significant milestone in its ongoing expansion and mission to redefine what's possible in pharmaceutical compounding with the acquisition of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Alachua, FL., and the expansion of Strive's Tampa operations. These moves reflect the company's continued dedication to growth, innovation, and its core philosophy to NEVER SETTLE.

With these and other initiatives in development, Strive will operate over 700,000 square feet of combined facilities, making it the largest and most advanced compounding pharmacy network in the nation and positioned to support various needs that meet the industry's growing demand for quality compounded medications at scale.

The newly acquired 275,000-square-foot Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) facility in Alachua has high-tech production, fulfillment, and other drug manufacturing capabilities, including biologics and API. With major pharmaceutical manufacturing companies valuing the facility at upwards of $500M, Strive intends to transform it into the leading 503B outsourcing and contract manufacturing site within the next 12-18 months. Once operational, the site will significantly expand Strive's ability to deliver high-quality therapeutics through multiple channels while maintaining the company's gold-standard commitment to quality.



"This facility represents more than just growth; it's an investment in the future of patient access and pharmaceutical excellence," said Nate Hill, CEO and co-founder of Strive Pharmacy. "The Alachua site will position Strive at the forefront of innovation, allowing us to serve providers and patients on a broader scale while maintaining the precision, quality, and care that define who we are."

At the same time, Strive has completed the expansion and transfer of its Tampa location, a move designed to raise the standard for the patient experience. The new space increases production capacity and introduces a reimagined front lobby that reflects Strive's patient-first approach, warm, transparent, and service-oriented. The Tampa site strengthens Strive's presence in the Southeast, enabling faster fulfillment, improved service levels, and expanded therapeutic reach.



"Every investment we make, whether it's infrastructure, technology, or talent, is about keeping our brand promise to patients and providers," said Mike Walker, President and co-founder at Strive Pharmacy. "We're building the systems and capabilities this industry deserves, because people's health depends on it."

These initiatives underscore Strive's commitment to set the standard for quality, innovation, and patient care across the nation. The company continues to invest in breakthrough technologies, recruit top-tier talent, and strengthen its operations so that patients and providers always have access to the highest quality care and compounds.

"At Strive, we're not just expanding-we're evolving," added Walker. "We're setting a new benchmark for what it means to serve patients with excellence, transparency, and compassion."

