Regulatory News:

At the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the leading international event for the civil nuclear industry, the Orano group has signed three new engineering partnership agreements in the context of the growth of its activities, including the "Aval du futur program" with Ametra, Assystem and Vulcain, for a period of five years. The signing ceremony took place on the Orano stand in the presence of Claude Imauven, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orano, Nicolas Maes, Chief Executive Officer of Orano, Nicolas Ferrand, Senior Executive Vice President, Aval du futur program, and Guillaume Dureau, Orano's Director of Engineering, as well as representatives of the partner companies.

Growth in engineering activities

Orano is working to renew its nuclear fuel processing and recycling plants as part of a program known as Aval du futur program. The latter includes, in particular, a fuel unloading facility and a new MOX fuel fabrication plant facility, at the La Hague site, whose commissioning is scheduled for the early 2040s, as well as a new spent fuel processing plant planned for the mid-century. Furthermore, Orano will be working to keep its existing facilities in operational condition as part of a program to ensure the long-term future and resilience. In addition, the group will continue to assist its customers to improve the performance of their industrial tool.

Seven select partnerships to provide support for Orano's projects and those of its customers

In order to be able to carry out these projects in full, Orano is planning ahead and getting its engineering ready to scale for increased workloads. Orano's engineering activity is set to double its workforce over the period to more than 4,000 employees by 2030, and is already committed to developing partnerships based on co-construction with players in the nuclear sector. The first four partnerships were signed in October 2024 with Capgemini, EGIS, ECIA an entity of Equans France and SNEF-EKIUM whose teams have started the process of acculturation to the group's projects.

For Nicolas Maes, "The Aval du futur program fully illustrates Orano's capacity to plan for the long term, with ambition and responsibility. Assembling recognized industrial partners around us is a clear demonstration that we are committed to building a robust, innovative and sovereign French nuclear industry. Such major commitments are essential if we are to meet the energy and environmental challenges of the decades to come."

For Guillaume Dureau, "These new partnerships mark a strategic step forward in the structuring of the Aval du futur program and of our other projects in progress, including the Sustainability-Resilience program. Orano's engineering has over 70 years of know-how in the nuclear fuel cycle. It is currently undergoing a complete transformation to be ready to handle a project workload estimated to rise to over 10 million hours by 2030. To rise to this challenge, we are leveraging all the resources at our disposal: recruitment, regional and local development, and, above all, stronger partnerships with recognized industry players. The extension of our engineering ecosystem is strengthening our capacity to design innovative and sustainable solutions for both our current and future projects."

For Nicolas Ferrand, "The Aval du futur program is a statement of major industrial ambition for the nation and aims to drive the nuclear industry forward to the 22nd century. These new partnerships further consolidate our capacity to meet the technical and organizational challenges which await us. The success of this program requires close and rigorous cooperation to build the facilities of the future together. At Orano, we are building one joint, robust and agile engineering structure that will be capable of meeting the challenges of sovereignty, performance and innovation that lie ahead for the French nuclear industry."

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 18,000 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow. Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

For over 40 years, Ametra has been supporting majorindustrial players in nuclear sector in the design, integration and implementation of complex mechanical, electrical and electronic systems. With 450 employees present right across France, Ametra relies on a strong culture of operational excellence, innovation and client proximity. Ametra works in several strategic sectors nuclear, defense, aeronautics, and aerospace where technical performance, reliability and safety are essential. www.ametragroup.com

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With 60 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle. In its 13 countries of operation, Assystem's 8,000 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation. Assystem is currently ranked in the world's top three nuclear engineering groups. www.assystem.com

Vulcain Engineering Group is an engineering and consulting company committed to supporting the energy and industrial transitions. Present in 16 countries, the Group has 6,000 employees who support major clients in the energy, nuclear, networks, transport and healthcare sectors. With revenue of 630 million, Vulcain operates across the entire project life cycle, from design to maintenance, including the construction and equipment manufacturing placing data and digital solutions at the service of industrial performance. 34% employee-owned, the Group is built on a corporate culture founded on safety, quality, proximity and responsibility with the ambition of becoming the partner of choice for industrial players committed to a high-performing and sustainable low-carbon energy. www.vulcain-eng.com

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion. Make it real www.capgemini.com

Equans, a subsidiary of the Bouygues group, is a global leader in the energy and services sector. Equans, a subsidiary of the Bouygues group, is a global leader in the energy and services sector. In France, Equans France draws on its historic brands Ineo, Axima, and Bouygues Energies Services and its strong local presence to support businesses, local authorities, and industries in meeting the challenges of the energy, industrial, and digital transitions. With the ability to operate at every stage of projects' lifecycle, Equans France brings together 35,000 employees to design, install and supply tailor-made solutions that optimize clients' equipment and usage, enhancing infrastructure performance and energy efficiency. Its expertise spans electrical engineering, HVAC, refrigeration, fire safety, Facility Management, multi-technical maintenance, IT Telecommunication, and digital solutions. On a global scale, Equans operates in 20 countries, with 90,000 employees across 5 continents and a turnover of 19.2 billion euros in 2024. Following a similar dynamic, its subsidiary Equans France achieved a turnover of 7.2 billion euros in 2024 and operates in nearly 30 countries. www.equans.fr www.equans.com

Egis is a leading global architectural, consulting, construction engineering, operations and mobility services firm. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings that both respond to the climate emergency and contribute to balanced, sustainable and resilient development. Our 22,000 employees operate across over 100 countries, deploying their expertise to develop and deliver cutting-edge innovations and solutions for clients. Through the wide range of our activities, we are central to the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world. www.egis-group.com

Ekium and the Snef Group are working together to provide Orano with their experience in multi-technical engineering for this "Aval du futur program". Since 2024, multi-disciplinary study teams teams (general installation, processes, mechanics, safety, coordination, cybersecurity, control systems, electricity, construction, etc.) have been working on the Nabuco project:

New Design of Co-precipitation Sludge and BSI Wire-guided Trolleys. With 3,000 employees specialising in the sector, the SNEF Group covers the entire nuclear life cycle.

https://www.snef.fr/en/index.php

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104855580/en/

Contacts:

Press Office

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

Investor relations

Marc Quesnoy

investors@orano.group