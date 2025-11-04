Biz Ventures: Galaxi Brands Launches: A Next-Generation Marketplace Empowering Celebrities, Athletes, and Influencers to Create Their Own Products

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Galaxi Brands today announced the upcoming launch of its revolutionary creator-led marketplace, a full-service platform empowering celebrities, athletes, artists, and influencers to create and sell their own consumer products-starting with beverages. Officially launching in the first quarter of 2026, Galaxi Brands is redefining how personal brands enter the consumer goods space by removing traditional barriers to entry and providing a turnkey solution from concept to shelf.

Through its strategic partnership, Galaxi Brands offers creators the ability to develop, manufacture, and distribute their own beverage lines with minimal upfront costs. The company provides an end-to-end infrastructure - covering product formulation, packaging, compliance, production, logistics, and marketing - allowing talent to focus on storytelling and audience engagement while Galaxi handles the rest.

"We're building the future of creator commerce," said a Galaxi Brands spokesperson. "For too long, launching a product meant millions in startup costs and years of development. Galaxi Brands changes that. We give creators the tools, expertise, and resources to turn their ideas into tangible brands-quickly, efficiently, and at scale."

By bridging the gap between influence and ownership, Galaxi Brands enables creators to transform their reach into real equity. From functional beverages and ready-to-drink products to limited-edition collaborations and lifestyle goods, Galaxi is setting the stage for a new era of celebrity-driven brand innovation.

"We believe this is the way of the future," added the spokesperson. "The next generation of brand empires will be built by creators who own their narratives, their audiences, and now-their products."

To learn more or to be a part of this creator-led launch, contact Natasha June at natashajune@mac.com or +1 (310) 926-1204.

About Galaxi Brands

Galaxi Brands is a full-service marketplace and brand incubator empowering creators to build and launch their own consumer products. Partnering with leading manufacturers like Lone Star Brewery, Galaxi offers turnkey development, production, and distribution solutions for beverages and beyond-bringing celebrity-backed brands to life with minimal upfront investment.

Galaxi Brands is a subsidiary of Biz Ventures, a diversified holding company focused on developing, funding, and scaling next-generation consumer, technology, and entertainment ventures that merge innovation with cultural influence. Biz Ventures provides strategic infrastructure, capital, and executive oversight to its portfolio companies to accelerate growth and long-term value creation.

SOURCE: Biz Ventures

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/galaxi-brands-launches-a-next-generation-marketplace-empowering-c-1096981