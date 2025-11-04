Tinicum, L.P. ("Tinicum") today announced that one of its affiliates has signed an agreement to acquire the aerospace assets of TriMas Corporation ("TriMas Aerospace"), through which TriMas Aerospace will be merged with PennAero, a Tinicum portfolio company ("the Transaction"). Funds managed by Blackstone will be a minority investor in the Transaction. This investment reinforces PennAero's strategy of partnering with its customers to provide best-in-class engineering, manufacturing, customer service and support.

TriMas Aerospace is a leading provider of highly engineered fasteners and precision-machined components for mission-critical applications across the global commercial aerospace and defense industries. Backed by a portfolio of trusted brands, including Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, TFI Aerospace, TriMas Aerospace Germany, Martinic Engineering, RSA Engineered Products and Weldmac Manufacturing Company, TriMas Aerospace delivers innovative solutions that meet the rigorous industry standards.

PennAero, through its group of companies, is a leading manufacturer of externally threaded structural fasteners, gears, latches and manifolds for Western airframe and engine manufacturers who supply Boeing, Airbus, and other aerospace OEMs. In addition, PennAero manufactures high-performance components out of unique alloys and composites for the semiconductor and space markets. PennAero's U.S. headquarters supports engineering and manufacturing centers in California, Pennsylvania, India, and Singapore.

"Today marks an important step forward for PennAero's mission to become a leading independent supplier of highly engineered aerospace components," said Ryan Kinslow, co-CEO of PennAero. "The acquisition of TriMas Aerospace adds exceptional capabilities and a differentiated product portfolio to PennAero, which aligns with our long-term strategy of providing a superior value proposition to our global customer base."

Roddy Cruz, Partner at Tinicum, added: "Tinicum has a storied history in aerospace. The addition of TriMas Aerospace to PennAero and our family of companies marks an important continuation of that legacy, strengthening our support for critical aerospace supply chains and advancing our commitment to building world-class manufacturing franchises."

About Tinicum

Tinicum, founded in 1974 as a family investment office, is a private partnership that manages a diversified group of manufacturing, distribution, and industrial technology companies. It seeks to be a trusted partner of business owners and executives who share its belief that long-term prosperity can be created by teams of capable, honest people working together and investing diligently to fulfill the potential of a great business. For more information, visit www.tinicum.com.

