Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LEB0 | ISIN: US6976602077 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PAA
Tradegate
04.11.25 | 20:25
78,00 Euro
+1,30 % +1,00
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
PAMPA ENERGIA SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAMPA ENERGIA SA GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,0078,5022:24
75,5077,0022:00
ACCESS Newswire
04.11.2025 22:02 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pampa Energía S.A.: Pampa Energía Announces Nine-Month Period and Third Quarter 2025 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentine oil, gas and electricity, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2025.

Pampa reports its financial information in US$, its functional currency. For local currency equivalents, transactional exchange rate ('FX') is applied. However, Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur's ('TGS') figures are adjusted for inflation as of September 30, 2025, and converted into US$ using the period-end FX. Previously reported figures remained unchanged.

Third quarter 2025 ('Q3 25') main results[1]

Sales recorded US$591 million in Q3 25[2], a 9% year-on-year slight decline, driven by higher crude oil production in Rincón de Aranda, increased gas exports to Chile, and fuel self-procurement at Central Térmica Loma de la Lata ('CTLL'), partially offset by lower gas sales to retailers, a decline in crude oil prices and weaker petrochemical sales.

During Q3 25, shale oil production at Rincón de Aranda continued to grow steadily, consolidating the block's expansion.

Pampa's main operational KPIs

Q3 25

Q3 24

Variation

Oil and gas
Production (kboe/day)

99.5

87.5

+14

%

Gas production (kboepd)

82.2

82.1

+0

%

Crude oil production (kbpd)

17.3

5.4

+220

%

Average gas price (US$/MBTU)

4.4

4.4

+0

%

Average oil price (US$/bbl)*

61.1

71.9

-15

%

Power
Generation (GWh)

5,421

5,951

-9

%

Gross margin (US$/MWh)

26.5

22.6

+17

%

Petrochemicals
Volume sold (k ton)

122

128

-4

%

Average price (US$/ton)

937

1,092

-14

%

Note: * Price net of export duty and quality/logistic discounts.

Adjusted EBITDA reached US$322 million in Q3 25, a 16% year-on-year increase, mainly reflecting the strong contribution from Rincón de Aranda and, to a lesser extent, from gas exports, higher margins on self-procured gas and Parque Eólico Pampa Energía 6 ('PEPE 6'). These effects were partially offset by lower styrene margins and reduced residential gas demand.

Net income attributable to shareholders was US$23 million, 84% below Q3 24[3], mainly explained by higher non-cash deferred tax charges, which also impacted results on our affiliates' equity income, partially offset by improved operating margins.

Net debt totaled US$874 million vs. US$712 million as of June 2025, resulting in a net-debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.3x, mainly due to higher investments in the development of Rincón de Aranda and share buybacks. After the quarter's closing, net debt decreased to US$790 million, resulting in a 1.1x ratio.

[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.

[2] Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.'

[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the flows before financial items, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. Further information on section 3.1.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of September 30, 2025 and December 2024, in millions)

In US$ million

As of 9.30.2025

As of 12.31.2024

ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

3,053

2,607

Intangible assets

89

95

Right-of-use assets

43

11

Deferred tax asset

21

157

Investments in associates and joint ventures

1,000

993

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

32

27

Trade and other receivables

48

75

Total non-current assets

4,286

3,965

Inventories

256

223

Financial assets at amortized cost

-

80

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

470

850

Derivative financial instruments

30

1

Trade and other receivables

784

488

Cash and cash equivalents

411

738

Total current assets

1,951

2,380

Total assets

6,237

6,345

EQUITY

Share capital

36

36

Share capital adjustment

191

191

Share premium

516

516

Treasury shares adjustment

1

1

Treasury shares cost

(23

)

(7

)

Legal reserve

44

44

Voluntary reserve

2,399

1,657

Other reserves

(13

)

(13

)

Other comprehensive income

100

119

Retained earnings

182

742

Equity attributable to owners of the company

3,433

3,286

Non-controlling interest

9

9

Total equity

3,442

3,295

LIABILITIES

Provisions

107

137

Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision

317

75

Deferred tax liability

67

49

Defined benefit plans

29

30

Borrowings

1,473

1,373

Trade and other payables

75

84

Total non-current liabilities

2,068

1,748

Provisions

7

10

Income tax liability

15

257

Tax liabilities

36

30

Defined benefit plans

5

7

Salaries and social security payable

31

39

Borrowings

282

706

Trade and other payables

351

253

Total current liabilities

727

1,302

Total liabilities

2,795

3,050

Total liabilities and equity

6,237

6,345

Consolidated income statement
(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2025 and 2024, in millions)

Nine-month period

Third quarter

In US$ million

2025

2024

2025

2024

Sales revenue

1,491

1,441

591

540

Domestic sales

1,207

1,207

457

465

Foreign market sales

284

234

134

75

Cost of sales

(1,000

)

(930

)

(375

)

(365

)

Gross profit

491

511

216

175

Selling expenses

(69

)

(57

)

(26

)

(21

)

Administrative expenses

(131

)

(139

)

(47

)

(56

)

Other operating income

85

116

32

33

Other operating expenses

(62

)

(72

)

(22

)

(20

)

Impairment of financial assets

(5

)

(56

)

(3

)

-

Impairment on PPE, int. assets & inventories

(8

)

(19

)

(7

)

(19

)

Results for part. in joint businesses & associates

101

101

25

62

Income from the sale of associates

-

7

-

-

Operating income

402

392

168

154

Financial income

42

4

7

2

Financial costs

(151

)

(137

)

(52

)

(43

)

Other financial results

137

114

15

40

Financial results, net

28

(19)

(30)

(1)

Profit before tax

430

373

138

153

Income tax

(214

)

140

(115

)

(7

)

Net income for the period

216

513

23

146

Attributable to the owners of the Company

216

513

23

146

Attributable to the non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

Net income per share to shareholders

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.1

Net income per ADR to shareholders

4.0

9.4

0.4

2.7

Average outstanding common shares1

1,360

1,360

1,360

1,360

Outstanding shares by the end of period1

1,360

1,360

1,360

1,360

Note 1: It considers the Employee stock-based compensation plan shares, which amounted to 3.9 million common shares as of September 30, 2024 and 2025.

Consolidated cash flow statement
(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2025 and 2024, in millions)

Nine-month period

Third quarter

In US$ million

2025

2024

2025

2024

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit of the period

216

513

23

146

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities

407

140

244

93

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(133

)

(367

)

76

(17

)

Increase in trade receivables and other receivables

(219)

(458)

35

(26)

Increase in inventories

(34)

(33)

(14)

(3)

Increase in trade and other payables

94

80

29

(1)

Increase in salaries and social security payables

2

15

12

12

Defined benefit plans payments

(2)

(2)

(1)

(1)

Increase in tax liabilities

25

34

12

4

Decrease in provisions

(7)

(3)

(3)

(2)

Collection for derivative financial instruments, net

8

-

6

-

Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities

490

286

343

222

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Payment for property, plant and equipment acquisitions

(751

)

(350

)

(307

)

(90

)

Payment for intangible assets acquisitions

-

-

-

3

Collection for sales (Payment for purchases) of public securities and shares, net

376

(26

)

60

(112

)

Recovery (Suscription) of mutual funds, net

11

(1

)

15

-

Capital integration in companies

(41

)

-

-

23

Payment for companies' acquisitions

-

(48

)

-

(48

)

Payment for right-of-use

-

-

-

13

Collection for equity interests in companies sales

1

18

1

-

Collection for joint ventures' share repurchase

-

37

-

-

Collections for intangible assets sales

9

-

6

-

Dividends collection

25

8

25

-

Collection for equity interests in areas sales

2

-

-

-

Cash addition for purchase of subsidiary

-

71

-

71

Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities

(368

)

(291

)

(200

)

(140

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from borrowings

554

710

174

404

Payment of borrowings

(128

)

(94

)

(20

)

(25

)

Payment of borrowings interests

(122

)

(118

)

(21

)

(35

)

Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds

(726

)

(329

)

(1

)

(254

)

Payment for treasury shares acquisition

(16

)

-

(16

)

-

Payments of leases

(11

)

(3

)

(9

)

(1

)

Net cash (used in) generated by financing activities

(449

)

166

107

89

(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents

(327

)

161

250

171

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

738

171

161

161

(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents

(327

)

161

250

171

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

411

332

411

332

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampa.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q3 25 results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Adolfo Zuberbühler, CFO, Horacio Turri, EVP and head of oil and gas and Lida Wang, IR & ESG Officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register here.

For further information about Pampa:

investor@pampa.com
ri.pampa.com/en
www.argentina.gob.ar/cnv
www.sec.gov

SOURCE: Pampa Energía S.A.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pampa-energ%c3%ada-announces-nine-month-period-and-third-quarter-2025-results-1096675

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.