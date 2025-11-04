Pampa Energía S.A.: Pampa Energía Announces Nine-Month Period and Third Quarter 2025 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentine oil, gas and electricity, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2025.
Pampa reports its financial information in US$, its functional currency. For local currency equivalents, transactional exchange rate ('FX') is applied. However, Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur's ('TGS') figures are adjusted for inflation as of September 30, 2025, and converted into US$ using the period-end FX. Previously reported figures remained unchanged.
Third quarter 2025 ('Q3 25') main results[1]
Sales recorded US$591 million in Q3 25[2], a 9% year-on-year slight decline, driven by higher crude oil production in Rincón de Aranda, increased gas exports to Chile, and fuel self-procurement at Central Térmica Loma de la Lata ('CTLL'), partially offset by lower gas sales to retailers, a decline in crude oil prices and weaker petrochemical sales.
During Q3 25, shale oil production at Rincón de Aranda continued to grow steadily, consolidating the block's expansion.
Pampa's main operational KPIs
Q3 25
Q3 24
Variation
Oil and gas
Production (kboe/day)
99.5
87.5
+14
%
Gas production (kboepd)
82.2
82.1
+0
%
Crude oil production (kbpd)
17.3
5.4
+220
%
Average gas price (US$/MBTU)
4.4
4.4
+0
%
Average oil price (US$/bbl)*
61.1
71.9
-15
%
Power
Generation (GWh)
5,421
5,951
-9
%
Gross margin (US$/MWh)
26.5
22.6
+17
%
Petrochemicals
Volume sold (k ton)
122
128
-4
%
Average price (US$/ton)
937
1,092
-14
%
Note: * Price net of export duty and quality/logistic discounts.
Adjusted EBITDA reached US$322 million in Q3 25, a 16% year-on-year increase, mainly reflecting the strong contribution from Rincón de Aranda and, to a lesser extent, from gas exports, higher margins on self-procured gas and Parque Eólico Pampa Energía 6 ('PEPE 6'). These effects were partially offset by lower styrene margins and reduced residential gas demand.
Net income attributable to shareholders was US$23 million, 84% below Q3 24[3], mainly explained by higher non-cash deferred tax charges, which also impacted results on our affiliates' equity income, partially offset by improved operating margins.
Net debt totaled US$874 million vs. US$712 million as of June 2025, resulting in a net-debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.3x, mainly due to higher investments in the development of Rincón de Aranda and share buybacks. After the quarter's closing, net debt decreased to US$790 million, resulting in a 1.1x ratio.
[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.
[2] Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.'
[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the flows before financial items, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. Further information on section 3.1.
Consolidated balance sheet
(As of September 30, 2025 and December 2024, in millions)
In US$ million
As of 9.30.2025
As of 12.31.2024
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
3,053
2,607
Intangible assets
89
95
Right-of-use assets
43
11
Deferred tax asset
21
157
Investments in associates and joint ventures
1,000
993
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
32
27
Trade and other receivables
48
75
Total non-current assets
4,286
3,965
Inventories
256
223
Financial assets at amortized cost
-
80
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
470
850
Derivative financial instruments
30
1
Trade and other receivables
784
488
Cash and cash equivalents
411
738
Total current assets
1,951
2,380
Total assets
6,237
6,345
EQUITY
Share capital
36
36
Share capital adjustment
191
191
Share premium
516
516
Treasury shares adjustment
1
1
Treasury shares cost
(23
)
(7
)
Legal reserve
44
44
Voluntary reserve
2,399
1,657
Other reserves
(13
)
(13
)
Other comprehensive income
100
119
Retained earnings
182
742
Equity attributable to owners of the company
3,433
3,286
Non-controlling interest
9
9
Total equity
3,442
3,295
LIABILITIES
Provisions
107
137
Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision
317
75
Deferred tax liability
67
49
Defined benefit plans
29
30
Borrowings
1,473
1,373
Trade and other payables
75
84
Total non-current liabilities
2,068
1,748
Provisions
7
10
Income tax liability
15
257
Tax liabilities
36
30
Defined benefit plans
5
7
Salaries and social security payable
31
39
Borrowings
282
706
Trade and other payables
351
253
Total current liabilities
727
1,302
Total liabilities
2,795
3,050
Total liabilities and equity
6,237
6,345
Consolidated income statement
(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2025 and 2024, in millions)
Nine-month period
Third quarter
In US$ million
2025
2024
2025
2024
Sales revenue
1,491
1,441
591
540
Domestic sales
1,207
1,207
457
465
Foreign market sales
284
234
134
75
Cost of sales
(1,000
)
(930
)
(375
)
(365
)
Gross profit
491
511
216
175
Selling expenses
(69
)
(57
)
(26
)
(21
)
Administrative expenses
(131
)
(139
)
(47
)
(56
)
Other operating income
85
116
32
33
Other operating expenses
(62
)
(72
)
(22
)
(20
)
Impairment of financial assets
(5
)
(56
)
(3
)
-
Impairment on PPE, int. assets & inventories
(8
)
(19
)
(7
)
(19
)
Results for part. in joint businesses & associates
101
101
25
62
Income from the sale of associates
-
7
-
-
Operating income
402
392
168
154
Financial income
42
4
7
2
Financial costs
(151
)
(137
)
(52
)
(43
)
Other financial results
137
114
15
40
Financial results, net
28
(19)
(30)
(1)
Profit before tax
430
373
138
153
Income tax
(214
)
140
(115
)
(7
)
Net income for the period
216
513
23
146
Attributable to the owners of the Company
216
513
23
146
Attributable to the non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
Net income per share to shareholders
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.1
Net income per ADR to shareholders
4.0
9.4
0.4
2.7
Average outstanding common shares1
1,360
1,360
1,360
1,360
Outstanding shares by the end of period1
1,360
1,360
1,360
1,360
Note 1: It considers the Employee stock-based compensation plan shares, which amounted to 3.9 million common shares as of September 30, 2024 and 2025.
Consolidated cash flow statement
(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2025 and 2024, in millions)
Nine-month period
Third quarter
In US$ million
2025
2024
2025
2024
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit of the period
216
513
23
146
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities
407
140
244
93
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(133
)
(367
)
76
(17
)
Increase in trade receivables and other receivables
(219)
(458)
35
(26)
Increase in inventories
(34)
(33)
(14)
(3)
Increase in trade and other payables
94
80
29
(1)
Increase in salaries and social security payables
2
15
12
12
Defined benefit plans payments
(2)
(2)
(1)
(1)
Increase in tax liabilities
25
34
12
4
Decrease in provisions
(7)
(3)
(3)
(2)
Collection for derivative financial instruments, net
8
-
6
-
Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities
490
286
343
222
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Payment for property, plant and equipment acquisitions
(751
)
(350
)
(307
)
(90
)
Payment for intangible assets acquisitions
-
-
-
3
Collection for sales (Payment for purchases) of public securities and shares, net
376
(26
)
60
(112
)
Recovery (Suscription) of mutual funds, net
11
(1
)
15
-
Capital integration in companies
(41
)
-
-
23
Payment for companies' acquisitions
-
(48
)
-
(48
)
Payment for right-of-use
-
-
-
13
Collection for equity interests in companies sales
1
18
1
-
Collection for joint ventures' share repurchase
-
37
-
-
Collections for intangible assets sales
9
-
6
-
Dividends collection
25
8
25
-
Collection for equity interests in areas sales
2
-
-
-
Cash addition for purchase of subsidiary
-
71
-
71
Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities
(368
)
(291
)
(200
)
(140
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from borrowings
554
710
174
404
Payment of borrowings
(128
)
(94
)
(20
)
(25
)
Payment of borrowings interests
(122
)
(118
)
(21
)
(35
)
Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds
(726
)
(329
)
(1
)
(254
)
Payment for treasury shares acquisition
(16
)
-
(16
)
-
Payments of leases
(11
)
(3
)
(9
)
(1
)
Net cash (used in) generated by financing activities
(449
)
166
107
89
(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents
(327
)
161
250
171
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
738
171
161
161
(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents
(327
)
161
250
171
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
411
332
411
332
