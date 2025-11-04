Pampa Energía S.A.: Pampa Energía Announces Nine-Month Period and Third Quarter 2025 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentine oil, gas and electricity, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2025.

Pampa reports its financial information in US$, its functional currency. For local currency equivalents, transactional exchange rate ('FX') is applied. However, Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur's ('TGS') figures are adjusted for inflation as of September 30, 2025, and converted into US$ using the period-end FX. Previously reported figures remained unchanged.

Third quarter 2025 ('Q3 25') main results[1]

Sales recorded US$591 million in Q3 25[2], a 9% year-on-year slight decline, driven by higher crude oil production in Rincón de Aranda, increased gas exports to Chile, and fuel self-procurement at Central Térmica Loma de la Lata ('CTLL'), partially offset by lower gas sales to retailers, a decline in crude oil prices and weaker petrochemical sales.

During Q3 25, shale oil production at Rincón de Aranda continued to grow steadily, consolidating the block's expansion.

Pampa's main operational KPIs Q3 25 Q3 24 Variation Oil and gas Production (kboe/day) 99.5 87.5 +14 % Gas production (kboepd) 82.2 82.1 +0 % Crude oil production (kbpd) 17.3 5.4 +220 % Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 4.4 4.4 +0 % Average oil price (US$/bbl)* 61.1 71.9 -15 % Power Generation (GWh) 5,421 5,951 -9 % Gross margin (US$/MWh) 26.5 22.6 +17 % Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 122 128 -4 % Average price (US$/ton) 937 1,092 -14 %

Note: * Price net of export duty and quality/logistic discounts.

Adjusted EBITDA reached US$322 million in Q3 25, a 16% year-on-year increase, mainly reflecting the strong contribution from Rincón de Aranda and, to a lesser extent, from gas exports, higher margins on self-procured gas and Parque Eólico Pampa Energía 6 ('PEPE 6'). These effects were partially offset by lower styrene margins and reduced residential gas demand.

Net income attributable to shareholders was US$23 million, 84% below Q3 24[3], mainly explained by higher non-cash deferred tax charges, which also impacted results on our affiliates' equity income, partially offset by improved operating margins.

Net debt totaled US$874 million vs. US$712 million as of June 2025, resulting in a net-debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.3x, mainly due to higher investments in the development of Rincón de Aranda and share buybacks. After the quarter's closing, net debt decreased to US$790 million, resulting in a 1.1x ratio.

[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. [2] Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.' [3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the flows before financial items, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. Further information on section 3.1. Consolidated balance sheet (As of September 30, 2025 and December 2024, in millions) In US$ million As of 9.30.2025 As of 12.31.2024 ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 3,053 2,607 Intangible assets 89 95 Right-of-use assets 43 11 Deferred tax asset 21 157 Investments in associates and joint ventures 1,000 993 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 32 27 Trade and other receivables 48 75 Total non-current assets 4,286 3,965 Inventories 256 223 Financial assets at amortized cost - 80 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 470 850 Derivative financial instruments 30 1 Trade and other receivables 784 488 Cash and cash equivalents 411 738 Total current assets 1,951 2,380 Total assets 6,237 6,345 EQUITY Share capital 36 36 Share capital adjustment 191 191 Share premium 516 516 Treasury shares adjustment 1 1 Treasury shares cost (23 ) (7 ) Legal reserve 44 44 Voluntary reserve 2,399 1,657 Other reserves (13 ) (13 ) Other comprehensive income 100 119 Retained earnings 182 742 Equity attributable to owners of the company 3,433 3,286 Non-controlling interest 9 9 Total equity 3,442 3,295 LIABILITIES Provisions 107 137 Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision 317 75 Deferred tax liability 67 49 Defined benefit plans 29 30 Borrowings 1,473 1,373 Trade and other payables 75 84 Total non-current liabilities 2,068 1,748 Provisions 7 10 Income tax liability 15 257 Tax liabilities 36 30 Defined benefit plans 5 7 Salaries and social security payable 31 39 Borrowings 282 706 Trade and other payables 351 253 Total current liabilities 727 1,302 Total liabilities 2,795 3,050 Total liabilities and equity 6,237 6,345 Consolidated income statement

(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2025 and 2024, in millions) Nine-month period Third quarter In US$ million 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales revenue 1,491 1,441 591 540 Domestic sales 1,207 1,207 457 465 Foreign market sales 284 234 134 75 Cost of sales (1,000 ) (930 ) (375 ) (365 ) Gross profit 491 511 216 175 Selling expenses (69 ) (57 ) (26 ) (21 ) Administrative expenses (131 ) (139 ) (47 ) (56 ) Other operating income 85 116 32 33 Other operating expenses (62 ) (72 ) (22 ) (20 ) Impairment of financial assets (5 ) (56 ) (3 ) - Impairment on PPE, int. assets & inventories (8 ) (19 ) (7 ) (19 ) Results for part. in joint businesses & associates 101 101 25 62 Income from the sale of associates - 7 - - Operating income 402 392 168 154 Financial income 42 4 7 2 Financial costs (151 ) (137 ) (52 ) (43 ) Other financial results 137 114 15 40 Financial results, net 28 (19) (30) (1) Profit before tax 430 373 138 153 Income tax (214 ) 140 (115 ) (7 ) Net income for the period 216 513 23 146 Attributable to the owners of the Company 216 513 23 146 Attributable to the non-controlling interest - - - - Net income per share to shareholders 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.1 Net income per ADR to shareholders 4.0 9.4 0.4 2.7 Average outstanding common shares1 1,360 1,360 1,360 1,360 Outstanding shares by the end of period1 1,360 1,360 1,360 1,360 Note 1: It considers the Employee stock-based compensation plan shares, which amounted to 3.9 million common shares as of September 30, 2024 and 2025. Consolidated cash flow statement

(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2025 and 2024, in millions) Nine-month period Third quarter In US$ million 2025 2024 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit of the period 216 513 23 146 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities 407 140 244 93 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (133 ) (367 ) 76 (17 ) Increase in trade receivables and other receivables (219) (458) 35 (26) Increase in inventories (34) (33) (14) (3) Increase in trade and other payables 94 80 29 (1) Increase in salaries and social security payables 2 15 12 12 Defined benefit plans payments (2) (2) (1) (1) Increase in tax liabilities 25 34 12 4 Decrease in provisions (7) (3) (3) (2) Collection for derivative financial instruments, net 8 - 6 - Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities 490 286 343 222 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payment for property, plant and equipment acquisitions (751 ) (350 ) (307 ) (90 ) Payment for intangible assets acquisitions - - - 3 Collection for sales (Payment for purchases) of public securities and shares, net 376 (26 ) 60 (112 ) Recovery (Suscription) of mutual funds, net 11 (1 ) 15 - Capital integration in companies (41 ) - - 23 Payment for companies' acquisitions - (48 ) - (48 ) Payment for right-of-use - - - 13 Collection for equity interests in companies sales 1 18 1 - Collection for joint ventures' share repurchase - 37 - - Collections for intangible assets sales 9 - 6 - Dividends collection 25 8 25 - Collection for equity interests in areas sales 2 - - - Cash addition for purchase of subsidiary - 71 - 71 Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities (368 ) (291 ) (200 ) (140 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 554 710 174 404 Payment of borrowings (128 ) (94 ) (20 ) (25 ) Payment of borrowings interests (122 ) (118 ) (21 ) (35 ) Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds (726 ) (329 ) (1 ) (254 ) Payment for treasury shares acquisition (16 ) - (16 ) - Payments of leases (11 ) (3 ) (9 ) (1 ) Net cash (used in) generated by financing activities (449 ) 166 107 89 (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (327 ) 161 250 171 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 738 171 161 161 (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (327 ) 161 250 171 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 411 332 411 332 For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampa.com/en. Information about the videoconference There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q3 25 results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Adolfo Zuberbühler, CFO, Horacio Turri, EVP and head of oil and gas and Lida Wang, IR & ESG Officer at Pampa.

