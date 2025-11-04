The acquisition brings Microdesigns' licensed brickset collectible portfolio into Youtooz's global ecosystem, broadening formats beyond vinyl figures, plush and accessories

Microdesigns strengthens Youtooz's reach into museums, heritage sites, sports IP and on-site retail channels, complementing Youtooz's digital-native community and DTC scale

Microdesigns founder Josh Moir and core partners join Youtooz to accelerate category growth; transaction terms are undisclosed

Youtooz, the community-driven collectibles company, today announced it has acquired Microdesigns, a UK brickset brand known for premium, licensed brickset display models of iconic venues and sports teams. The acquisition expands Youtooz's product portfolio into buildable collectibles and deepens its presence across cultural and sports partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Microdesigns has built something special brick collectibles that honor what these stadiums and landmarks mean to the people who love them," said Mark Prokoudine, Co-founder and Chairman of Youtooz. "Josh and his team operate the same way we do, with that genuine belief in craft, community and attention to detail. We're excited to partner with Microdesigns and expand their offering to new markets and the Youtooz community. This acquisition marks our first step into the licensed sports goods industry."

"Joining Youtooz is an ideal next chapter for Microdesigns," said Josh Moir, Founder of Microdesigns. "We've proven there's strong demand for premium brick-built models in cultural venues and club stores. With Youtooz's scale, creative roster, and fan-first approach, we can bring this category to a much larger global audience while staying true to the quality collectors expect."

Strategic Rationale

New Category, Same Collector: Adds brick-built display models to Youtooz's formats, meeting collector demand for premium, shelf-worthy pieces across pop culture and sport.

Adds brick-built display models to Youtooz's formats, meeting collector demand for premium, shelf-worthy pieces across pop culture and sport. Licensing IP Flywheel: Combines Youtooz's global licensing pipeline with Microdesigns' architecture-forward design system to move faster from concept to launch.

Combines Youtooz's global licensing pipeline with Microdesigns' architecture-forward design system to move faster from concept to launch. Omnichannel Distribution: Unlocks on-site retail (museums, heritage attractions, stadium stores) where Microdesigns has been strongest, while leveraging Youtooz's DTC and retail partners.

Unlocks on-site retail (museums, heritage attractions, stadium stores) where Microdesigns has been strongest, while leveraging Youtooz's DTC and retail partners. Design Supply Synergies: Shared R&D, packaging, and manufacturing operations to scale limited runs, exclusives, and venue-specific editions with consistent quality.

Shared R&D, packaging, and manufacturing operations to scale limited runs, exclusives, and venue-specific editions with consistent quality. Community Content: Pairs buildable experiences with Youtooz's creator-led storytelling and drops, amplifying launches through digital communities and IRL venues.

Integration

Microdesigns' brand and product development will continue under the Youtooz umbrella, with existing Microdesigns customers experiencing the continuity of product quality and support.

About Youtooz

Youtooz turns the joy of internet culture into amazing products that people love. A consumer product company, Youtooz captures the best moments of the internet and brings them to life through high-quality, unique product drops. The company seeks inspiration from its community and content creators across the internet, and works together, along with its IP and License partners, to create collectibles, plushies and other products that bring joy to everyone. Youtooz releases over 1000 new unique products every year and believes that together, we can create joy in anything. To learn more, visit www.youtooz.com.

About Microdesigns

Microdesigns designs premium brick-built display models that commemorate iconic architecture, cultural institutions, and sports teams. Microdesigns specialises in venue-specific and licensed editions, crafted for collectors and sold through online channels, on-site retail and select partners. To learn more, visit www.microdesigns.com

