Stamford, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) ("Sphere 3D" or the "Company"), a Bitcoin mining company, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended September 30, 2025.

COMMENTS FROM SPHERE 3D LEADERSHIP

"This quarter reflects continued progress in strengthening the foundation of our business," said Kurt Kalbfleisch, Interim CEO of Sphere 3D, "We've taken deliberate steps to position the Company for durable, long-term growth, simplifying our structure and enhancing flexibility. Our recent actions of expanding our mining footprint and securing new hosting capacity reinforce our focus on building a more efficient and resilient company. As market conditions remain stable, our priority is execution: managing costs, optimizing operations, and ensuring the Company is positioned to capture the full benefit of Bitcoin's continued adoption over time."

2025 THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Sphere 3D replaced 1,500 older generation miners with approximately 900 newer generation S21+ miners.

Sphere 3D mined 23.0 Bitcoin during the quarter.

Sphere 3D sold its remaining CORZ shares resulting in a cumulative recovery of $9.4 million in excess of our settlement value.

RECENT EVENTS

Successfully raised capital by executing a warrant inducement generating $4.1 million in gross proceeds.

Purchased additional S21 Pro and S21 XP miners in October 2025, which is expected to increase deployed EH/s by approximately 25% during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Entered into a new hosting agreement to support additional miners.

BITCOIN ASSET AND VALUE

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had a self-mined Bitcoin balance of 22.7 with a fair value of approximately $2.6 million.

THIRD QUARTER FY 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue was $2.6 million for the third quarter, compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Bitcoin production during the third quarter of 2025 was 23.0 Bitcoin, compared to 38.7 Bitcoin for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was impacted by higher than expected curtailments in the third quarter as well as fewer miners online compared to the third quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter were reduced by approximately 40% to $1.8 million, compared to $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Overall operating costs and expenses for the third quarter were $6.7 million, compared to $7.5 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Depreciation and amortization was $1.7 million for each of the third quarters of 2025 and 2024.

Loss from operations was reduced by 23% to $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Investment loss was $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to investment gain of $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Other income was $0.007 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 due to the termination of a hosting agreement.

ABOUT SPHERE 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) is a Bitcoin miner, growing its digital asset mining operation through the capital-efficient procurement of next-generation mining equipment and partnering with data center operators. Sphere 3D is dedicated to increasing shareholder value while honoring its commitment to strict environmental, social, and governance standards. For more information about Sphere 3D, please visit Sphere3D.com.

SPHERE 3D CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Bitcoin mining revenue

$ 2,623

$ 2,355

$ 8,458

$ 13,967





























Operating costs and expenses:

























Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below



1,957



2,731



6,452



10,997

General and administrative



1,785



3,032



7,080



9,470

Depreciation and amortization



1,724



1,737



4,997



5,374

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



793



-



1,652



691

Impairment of property and equipment



500



-



500



860

Change in fair value of Bitcoin



(101 )

8



(373 )

(695 ) Total operating costs and expenses



6,658



7,508



20,308



26,697

Loss from operations



(4,035 )

(5,153 )

(11,850 )

(12,730 ) Other income (expense):

















Investment gain (loss



(220 )

2,437



439



7,488

Other income, net



7



2,892



47



3,067

Net income (loss) before income taxes



(4,248 )

176



(11,364 )

(2,175 ) Provision for income taxes



-



72



2



74

Net income (loss

$ (4,248 ) $ 104

$ (11,366 ) $ (2,249 )



















Net income (loss) per share:

















Basic

$ (0.15 ) $ 0.01

$ (0.41 ) $ (0.12 ) Diluted

$ (0.15 ) $ 0.005

$ (0.41 ) $ (0.12 ) Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:

















Basic



28,511,990



20,733,022



27,810,554



18,681,399

Diluted



28,511,990



22,323,306



27,810,554



18,681,399



SPHERE 3D CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)







September 30,



December 31,







2025



2024







(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,277

$ 5,425

Bitcoin



2,588



1,394

Investment in equity securities



-



7,530

Other current assets



2,058



3,438

Total current assets



9,923



17,787

Property and equipment, net



18,898



21,967

Intangible assets, net



1,981



3,095

Other non-current assets



313



379

Total assets

$ 31,115

$ 43,228













LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities

$ 1,580

$ 3,895

Temporary equity



18



18

Shareholders' equity



29,517



39,315

Total liabilities, temporary equity, and shareholders' equity

$ 31,115

$ 43,228



