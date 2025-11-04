Anzeige
Fortitude Gold Corp: Fortitude Gold Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Fortitude Gold Corporation (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") today reported its third quarter 2025 results including $4.7 million net sales, $1.6 million in exploration expense, $0.7 million cash dividends to shareholders, $2.5 million mine gross profit, and net income of $0.2 million. The Company confirmed its previously announced preliminary 2025 third quarter production of 1,384 gold ounces. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights

  • $4.7 million net sales

  • $0.2 million net income or $0.01 per share

  • $11.7 million cash balance at September 30, 2025

  • 1,384 gold ounces produced

  • $28.5 million working capital at September 30, 2025

  • $2.5 million mine gross profit

  • $1.6 million exploration expenditures

  • $1,244 total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold*

  • $1,956 per ounce total all-in sustaining cost*

  • $0.7 million dividends paid

  • 619 ounces of gold rounds/bullion at September 30, 2025

* The calculation of our cash cost and all-in sustaining cost per ounce contained in this press release is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company's recently filed Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

Fortitude Gold sold 1,376 gold ounces at a total cash cost of $1,244 per ounce (after by-product credits) and an all-in-sustaining-cost per ounce of $1,956. Realized gold metal prices during the quarter averaged $3,444 per ounce(1). During the third quarter, the Company received all approvals from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection ("NDEP") to construct and operate the County Line gold project located 19 miles northeast of its Isabella Pearl Mine.

"We are excited that the BLM and NDEP approved all permits in September 2025 for our County Line Project, which now allows the Company to advance this project into production," stated Fortitude Gold CEO and President, Mr. Jason Reid. "We remain pleased to see this pro-business and pro-mining federal administration work through the historic permit backlog. Mine operations during the third quarter largely focused on removing waste as we advance closer to the deep Isabella Pearl mineralization with the pit layback. Between quarterly production from residual leach coupled with the first Pearl deep mineralization beginning processing in the coming weeks, we target production from both as we advance our County Line Project into near-term production."

The following Sales Statistics table summarizes certain information about our operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Metal sold

Gold (ozs.)

1,376

4,199

5,203

12,292

Silver (ozs.)

7,968

11,380

32,061

48,052

Average metal prices realized (1)

Gold ($per oz.)

3,444

2,441

3,137

2,288

Silver ($per oz.)

40.04

29.07

34.37

26.57

Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold

Gold Ounces

1,376

4,199

5,203

12,292

Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver

93

136

351

558

1,469

4,335

5,554

12,850

Total cash cost before by-product credits per gold ounce sold

$

1,476

$

985

$

1,328

$

889

Total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold

$

1,244

$

906

$

1,116

$

785

Total all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold

$

1,956

$

990

$

1,563

$

929

(1) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases.

The following Production Statistics table summarizes certain information about our operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Ore mined

Ore (tonnes)

27,650

149,259

115,751

336,025

Gold grade (g/t)

0.26

0.66

0.40

0.62

Waste (tonnes)

430,794

208,176

1,453,517

1,008,173

Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(1)

Gold (ozs.)

1,384

4,220

4,664

12,353

Silver (ozs.)

8,208

11,488

28,434

48,781

(1) The difference between what we report as "metal production" and "metal sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the doré we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes incidental to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in doré produced and sold.

See Accompanying Tables

The following information summarizes the results of operations for Fortitude Gold Corporation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, its financial condition at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, and its cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. The summary data as of September 30, 2025 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 is unaudited; the summary data as of December 31, 2024 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company's Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The calculation of its cash cost before by-product credits per gold ounce sold, total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold and total all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company's most recent Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

FORTITUDE GOLD CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

11,724

$

27,082

Gold and silver rounds/bullion

2,822

1,907

Accounts receivable

406

-

Inventories

19,903

11,641

Prepaid taxes

450

200

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,037

1,025

Total current assets

36,342

41,855

Property, plant and mine development, net

43,717

26,287

Leach pad inventories

54,980

53,577

Other non-current assets

1,145

386

Total assets

$

136,184

$

122,105

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,620

$

2,637

Finance lease liabilities, current

5,722

-

Mining taxes payable

35

592

Other current liabilities

502

903

Total current liabilities

7,879

4,132

Asset retirement obligations

9,940

9,880

Finance lease liabilities, long-term

11,630

-

Total liabilities

29,449

14,012

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock - $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized and nil outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

-

-

Common stock - $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized and 24,375,209 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 24,173,209 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024

244

242

Additional paid-in capital

106,601

105,207

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

(110

)

2,644

Total shareholders' equity

106,735

108,093

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

136,184

$

122,105

FORTITUDE GOLD CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the three and nine months ended September 30,2025 and 2024
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Sales, net

$

4,654

$

10,229

$

16,073

$

27,964

Mine cost of sales:

Production costs

1,627

3,784

5,558

9,491

Depreciation and amortization

517

1,597

1,965

4,535

Reclamation and remediation

44

69

135

176

Total mine cost of sales

2,188

5,450

7,658

14,202

Mine gross profit

2,466

4,779

8,415

13,762

Costs and expenses:

General and administrative expenses

1,257

1,739

3,806

4,150

Exploration expenses

1,575

2,731

4,278

10,621

Other income, net

(541

)

(520

)

(2,055

)

(1,680

)

Total costs and expenses

2,291

3,950

6,029

13,091

Income before income and mining taxes

175

829

2,386

671

Mining and income tax (benefit) expense

(58

)

(117

)

55

(135

)

Net income

$

233

$

946

$

2,331

$

806

Net income per common share:

Basic

$

0.01

$

0.04

$

0.10

$

0.03

Diluted

$

0.01

$

0.04

$

0.10

$

0.03

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

24,366,637

24,173,209

24,262,841

24,156,816

Diluted

24,543,347

24,261,954

24,510,012

24,242,708

FORTITUDE GOLD CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the nine months ended September 30,2025 and 2024
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Nine months ended

September 30,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

2,331

$

806

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

2,142

4,668

Stock-based compensation

1,396

705

Deferred taxes

-

(478

)

Reclamation and remediation accretion

135

176

Reclamation payments

-

(83

)

Unrealized gain on gold and silver rounds/bullion

(917

)

(428

)

Gain on retirement of debt

(652

)

-

Other operating adjustments

(1

)

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(406

)

42

Inventories

(10,109

)

(8,434

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(12

)

6

Other non-current assets

(759

)

(42

)

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

(819

)

(1,407

)

Income and mining taxes payable

(807

)

(1,965

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(8,478

)

(6,434

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capital expenditures

(1,256

)

(3,305

)

Other investing activities

3

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,253

)

(3,305

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Dividends paid

(5,085

)

(8,697

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

-

77

Repayment of loans payable

-

(3

)

Repayment of capital leases

(542

)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(5,627

)

(8,623

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(15,358

)

(18,362

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

27,082

48,678

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

11,724

$

30,316

Supplemental Cash Flow Information

Income and mining taxes paid

$

862

$

2,309

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

Change in capital expenditures in accounts payable

$

204

$

(69

)

Change in estimate for asset retirement costs

$

694

$

2,937

Equipment purchased under finance lease

$

17,895

$

-

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free, and distribute dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of seven high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt and an eighth high-grade gold property in west central Nevada. The Isabella Pearl gold mine, located on the Isabella Pearl mineralized trend, is currently in production and the fully permitted County Line mine is in development. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release.

Contact:

Greg Patterson
719-717-9825
greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com
www.Fortitudegold.com

SOURCE: Fortitude Gold Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/fortitude-gold-reports-third-quarter-2025-results-1096999

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
