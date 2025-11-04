Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Electronic Caregiver Brings Addison Virtual Care Platform to the Annual Session & Primary Care Summit 2025 in Addison, Texas

Addison enables continuous patient oversight, early intervention, and intelligent adherence through customizable RPM/CCM integration.

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Electronic Caregiver, Inc. (ECG), a leader in intelligent virtual care solutions, announced today its participation in the Annual Session & Primary Care Summit 2025, hosted by the Texas Academy of Family Physicians (TAFP) and taking place November 13-15 at the Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel in Addison, Texas.

ECG will exhibit in a 10-foot booth, presenting the latest evolution of its Addison Virtual Care Platform - a next-generation solution that provides continuous patient oversight, daily adherence support, and early detection of side effects, symptoms, and adverse reactions. Addison helps providers improve outcomes, strengthen coordination, and manage patient populations more effectively through a fully integrated RPM and CCM framework.

Continuous Oversight. Intelligent Engagement. Scalable Impact.

Addison is a lifelike 3D virtual caregiver interface that interacts naturally with patients to enhance daily adherence, monitor well-being, and connect seamlessly with healthcare teams. The platform enables:

Continuous oversight of patients between visits through AI-driven engagement, vitals tracking, and behavior analysis.

Early identification of health status changes, including side effects, response to prescribed treatment, or early signs of decline.

Streamlined coordination -connecting patient, provider, family, and TeleCare support in one unified ecosystem.

Turnkey implementation -from patient enrollment and logistics to technology provisioning, care delivery, and ongoing TeleCare management.

Customization for every provider-Addison programs are individually designed to align with each clinic's workflows, staffing, and objectives, eliminating the "one-size-fits-all" approach.

This next-gen platform allows providers to scale RPM and CCM services efficiently, reduce clinical burden, and maintain proactive, personalized relationships with every patient in their care.

Quote from Leadership

"Primary care teams face enormous pressure balancing patient load, quality outcomes, and administrative complexity," said Anthony Dohrmann, Founder and CEO of Electronic Caregiver. "Addison was designed to give those teams a lifelike, intelligent extension of their care delivery. It's a 24/7 virtual teammate that never forgets a reminder, continuously monitors response to treatment, and connects providers, families, and patients in real time.

This isn't a one-size-fits-all platform - it's a fully customized solution, built around each provider's exact workflow, staffing level, and patient needs. Addison brings together technology, TeleCare, logistics, and personalized support in one seamless system."

Momentum from THRIVE and athenahealth Integration

Following its recent success at the athenahealth THRIVE Summit, Electronic Caregiver continues to strengthen partnerships across the primary care ecosystem. Addison's interoperability with athenahealth and other leading EHR systems provides rapid deployment and bi-directional data flow, enabling:

Automated patient enrollment and remote monitoring activation

Real-time population analytics and intervention alerts

Streamlined monthly billing and care coordination workflows

Why the Summit Matters

The Annual Session & Primary Care Summit draws hundreds of family medicine physicians, clinical directors, and practice administrators from across Texas. With an estimated 30-40% of attendees using or familiar with the athenahealth platform, ECG's exhibit offers a direct connection for providers seeking to modernize their RPM and CCM delivery models.

Primary-care teams visiting the booth will gain access to hands-on demonstrations and learn how Addison supports improved adherence, earlier detection, and better outcomes without adding administrative burden.

Live Demonstrations & Provider Consultations

At Booth #223, attendees will experience:

Addison's 3D interactive Virtual Care Companion in real-time patient simulations

Multi-level integration options , including athenahealth and EHR-neutral workflows

Data dashboards showcasing adherence improvements and early intervention alerts

The Addison Care Launch Program, a turnkey path to implementation and reimbursement within 90 days

Visitors will also receive complimentary access to ECG's Virtual Care Playbook for Primary Care Providers, outlining how practices can achieve measurable results in adherence, outcomes, and care coordination through the Addison platform.

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver, Inc., headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico, is an AI-driven health technology company serving healthcare organizations, providers, and consumers nationwide.

Its flagship innovation, Addison Care, is a human-like 3D virtual caregiver interface that delivers continuous engagement, vitals monitoring, adherence support, TeleCare coordination, and emergency response. Addison is powered by a HIPAA-compliant, AWS Well-Architected enterprise platform, integrated with major EHRs, and supported by a national 24/7 TeleCare Center staffed by trained specialists.

With over $140 million in research and development investment, 28 awarded and 50+ pending patents, and multiple certifications including FDA clearance and AWS Well-Architected Reviews, Electronic Caregiver stands at the forefront of scalable, intelligent, and compassionate virtual care.

About the Event

Annual Session & Primary Care Summit 2025

November 13-15, 2025

Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel | Addison, TX

Hosted by the Texas Academy of Family Physicians (TAFP)

For event details, visit www.tafp.org/cme/aspcs

Media Contact

Travis Luevano

Director, Digital Marketing

media@ecg-hq.com

(575) 649-7808

SOURCE: Electronic Caregiver, inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/electronic-caregiver-brings-addison-virtual-care-platform-to-the-annu-1096967