Cooler Master, a global leader in PC components and tech lifestyle solutions, today announced the QUBE 540, a compact case for today. The QUBE 540 offers orientation flexibility, so you can build a vertical or horizontal system that fits your desk or shelf. Inside, a modular interior lets you tailor the layout to your components and airflow preferences.

The QUBE 540 keeps the clean, geometric design language of the QUBE series while raising the bar on practical adaptability. It fits comfortably in limited spaces such as small apartments and dorm rooms, and it looks at home in creator studios and living areas. The case ships in two colors, Moonstone or Stardust Iron, giving users options that blend with modern setups and room aesthetics. Builders can set airflow paths, adjust GPU clearance, and position core components for a tidy, quiet system that reflects their style.

Even with its compact footprint, the QUBE 540 is ready for high-performance builds. It supports motherboards from ITX to E-ATX (up to 280 mm wide), today's flagship graphics cards, and liquid-cooling setups. Thoughtful cable routes and clear guides help first-time builders achieve tidy results while making future upgrades faster.

Personalization extends beyond what comes in the box. Owners can download official and community-developed open-source 3D files to print accessories that match or enhance their setup. Cooler Master is collaborating with the 3D printer company, Prusa to make printable add-ons more accessible to new and experienced makers.

"People want a case that adapts to their life, not the other way around," said Wei Yang, General Manager, Cooler Master North America. "With QUBE 540, you can choose a vertical or horizontal system, move elements to optimize airflow and clearance, and personalize with 3D printable accessories. It is a compact case that invites creativity without adding complexity."

Key Features

Modular interior and orientation flexibility: tailor internal layouts and build vertically or horizontally.

tailor internal layouts and build vertically or horizontally. Repositionable I/O panel and movable handles: mount on the top, bottom, left, or right for better access.

mount on the top, bottom, left, or right for better access. Compact yet capable: supports E-ATX (up to 280 mm), GPUs up to 415 mm, and 360 mm liquid cooling in a 40.64 L chassis.

supports E-ATX (up to 280 mm), GPUs up to 415 mm, and 360 mm liquid cooling in a 40.64 L chassis. Personalization with 3D files: download official and community-developed designs, including Prusa-supported accessories.

Availability

The QUBE will be sold through authorized retailers and distribution partners. Availability varies by region. More information can be found here: https://www.coolermaster.com/en-global/products/qube-540/

