Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Entrepreneur and author Josh Zieglowsky announced the release of his new book, Take Your Shot, now available on Amazon. The book is a motivational guide designed to inspire readers to stop waiting for the "perfect time" and boldly pursue the opportunities in front of them.

Take Your Shot blends Josh's personal journey with practical lessons on overcoming fear, trusting their gut, and embracing mistakes as stepping stones to success. Readers will walk away with both inspiration and actionable tools to help them take their own shot at building the life and legacy they truly want.

Drawing from his sports background, business ventures, and personal setbacks-including the near loss of his home during the 2008 financial crisis-Zieglowsky offers honest insights on topics like:

The myth of the "perfect time" and why now is the moment to act

How failure can be the greatest teacher

Developing "action muscles" through daily practice

Staying motivated with a clear and evolving "why"

Turning humble beginnings into momentum

Using fear as a signal for growth, not retreat

The book also includes takeaways at the end of each chapter, making it highly practical for readers looking to implement real change.

"Everything I've accomplished started with a decision to move forward before I felt ready," said Zieglowsky. "This book is about showing others that they can do the same. When you take your shot, everything can change."

About Josh Zieglowsky

Josh Zieglowsky is a Utah-based entrepreneur with nearly 20 years of experience in real estate, finance, and business development. He is best known as the Founder of a Utah company that scaled from $0 to $1.8 billion in sales in less than three years. Beyond business, Josh is a husband, father of four, and youth basketball coach. His passion lies in helping people break through fear and excuses to take their own shot at success.

Josh is also the co-host of the Flat Bill Investor Podcast, a commercial real estate investor, and the Founder of multiple businesses. Known for his mentorship mindset and "who not how" approach to entrepreneurship, Josh now helps others navigate fear and start taking decisive steps toward their goals.

To learn more about Josh Zieglowsky and his work, visit www.meetjoshz.com.

Instagram: @thejoshz

Podcast: Flat Bill Investor Podcast

Website: www.meetjoshz.com

