FurGPT (FGPT), the AI companion platform combining behavioral intelligence with blockchain technology, has announced a $25 million investment in Kadena's Chainweb EVM, a move designed to bolster the project's AI infrastructure and expand cross-chain efficiency. The strategic investment aligns with FurGPT's goal to build a scalable, secure, and interoperable foundation for decentralized AI innovation.

Building scalable emotional AI infrastructure through innovation and multichain collaboration.

Kadena's parallel proof-of-work framework will allow FurGPT to reduce transaction friction, enhance network throughput, and support smarter data interaction between its AI companions and users across multiple chains. The integration of Chainweb EVM also creates new avenues for adaptive learning models and real-time processing within the FurGPT ecosystem.

"Our investment in Kadena is an investment in the future of decentralized intelligence," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "FurGPT is committed to building infrastructure that can think, learn, and connect at the speed of human emotion while maintaining transparency and security."

This initiative follows FurGPT's recent exchange listings and ecosystem expansion, further establishing its position as a pioneer in emotionally aware AI technology for Web3.

About FurGPT

FurGPT merges adaptive artificial intelligence with blockchain transparency to create emotionally aware, lifelike digital companions. Through behavioral learning, multimodal interaction, and decentralized governance, FurGPT empowers users to engage in meaningful and personalized AI experiences across multiple chains.

