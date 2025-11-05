BioVersys AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
BioVersys AG, a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria, announced today that management will present BioVersys latest clinical and preclinical developments and meet with Institutional Investors at the upcoming Stifel 2025 Annual Healthcare Conference that will take place on November 11-13, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.
Details:
BioVersys management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested parties should contact their conference representative to arrange a meeting.
About BioVersys
BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria. Derived from the company's two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The company's most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 3), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland.
BioVersys contact
Hernan Levett, CFO, Tel. +41 61 633 22 50; Mail: Hernan.levett@bioversys.com
For Media: media@bioversys.com
www.bioversys.com
