Prodapt, a leading global technology services provider, announced the appointment of Dhanashree Bhat as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO), effective immediately.

Dhanashree Bhat, Chief Delivery Officer, Prodapt

Dhanashree is a seasoned technology leader known for challenging the status quo to redefine operational excellence. As Chief Delivery Officer, she will lead Prodapt's end-to-end delivery operations, embedding AI, automation, and agile practices to modernize and scale the delivery engine. Dhanashree will focus on customer centricity, driving measurable business impact, and delivering customer delight by building a great work culture and disrupting traditional operating models-ensuring Prodapt remains future-ready and agile in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Dhanashree brings over three decades of industry experience, having held senior leadership roles at Persistent Systems and Tech Mahindra. Her expertise spans global delivery management, strategic business unit leadership, talent supply chain transformation, and driving large-scale business and cost transformation initiatives.

She holds a Master's degree in Telecom and Software Architecture from BITS Pilani and an Engineering degree from the College of Engineering, Pune. She has also completed executive education at Harvard and has been recognized as a Rockstar Leader in Digital Transformation for the APAC region by ISG, as well as an Exceptional Woman Leader in IT by SEAP, Pune.

Dhanashree succeeds Sriram Natarajan, currently COO, who will move on to support strategic initiatives for the Jhaver Group.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dhanashree to Prodapt's leadership team," said Manish Vyas, CEO MD, Prodapt. "Her track record in customer success, building great teams, and reimagining how technology, including AI, enables business outcomes, makes her an invaluable addition. I thank Sriram for his significant contributions and leadership, and wish him the best in his new role."

About Prodapt

Prodapt is an AI-first global technology leader that provides consulting, business reengineering, and managed services for the largest telecom and tech enterprises that are building the networks and digital experiences of tomorrow. Prodapt is a ServiceNow-invested company and has been featured as a specialist in the Gartner eMQ for Gen AI consulting and implementation services.

Connecting 1.1 billion people and 5.4 billion devices across the globe, Prodapt's clients include Google, Amazon, PayPal, SoftBank, Ciena, Verizon, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Claro, Lumen, Windstream, Rogers, Telus, KPN, British Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Adtran, Samsung, and many more.

A "Great Place To Work Certified" company, Prodapt employs over 6,000 technology and domain experts across the Americas, Europe, India, Africa, Japan. Prodapt is part of the 130-year-old business conglomerate The Jhaver Group, which employs over 32,000 people across 80+ locations globally.

