THE WORLD'S 50 BEST VINEYARDS ANNOUNCES THE 51-100 LIST FOR 2025

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's 50 Best Vineyards today unveils vineyards ranked No.51 to No.100 ahead of the awards ceremony in Margaret River, Western Australia on 19 November. This annual list celebrates exceptional vineyard experiences worldwide, highlighting wineries offering outstanding wine tourism, from breathtaking locations to immersive tours. The list is compiled from the votes of more than 700 international wine professionals, including sommeliers, journalists, travel and wine tourism specialists, and trade experts.

The 51-100 list includes vineyards from six continents and 38 wine regions

18 new entries from 17 regions, from Champagne, France to Tokaj, Hungary

33 of the entries are from Europe, six from South America, five from Oceania, four from Africa, one from Asia and one from North America

The highest new entry is Wairau River Wines in Marlborough, New Zealand (No.52)

Europe gained 11 new entries in the 51-100 list, with three from Italy. Vineyards in Portugal take eight spots, the most out of any country, with the Douro Valley claiming six of these. Spain gains three vineyards in the list with a new entry from Bodegas Arzuaga in Ribera del Duero (No.64). The UK sees a new entry with Leonardslee Family Vineyards in Sussex (No.56). In Hungary, Tokaj-Hétszolo Organic Vineyards (No.58) makes its debut and the first vineyard from Kakheti, Georgia enters the list with Château Buera (No.72).

South America celebrates one new entry with Sitio La Estocada (No.91) in Mendoza, Argentina. South Africa secures two new entries, with La Motte Wine Estate (No.94) and Hamilton Russell Vineyards (No.99). New Zealand welcomes three new entries with Wairau River Wines in Marlborough (No.52), Greystone Winery (No.89), and Felton Road in Central Otago (No.98).

Lebanon claims one entry on this year's list with Chateau Kefraya (No.92), while the USA also attains a vineyard with Beringer Vineyards (No.88) in Napa Valley.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Vineyards, comments: "This year's extended list is a vibrant showcase of excellence in global wine tourism, featuring vineyards across six continents. We're thrilled to welcome new entries and recognise more world-class vineyards and the people behind them."

The announcement of The World's 50 Best Vineyards 2025 can be followed via the 50 Best social channels on the 19 November.

