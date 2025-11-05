Sampo plc: Sampo launches a buyback programme of EUR 150 million

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 5 November 2025 at 8:45 am EET

Sampo launches a buyback programme of EUR 150 million

In connection with its first half of 2025 results, Sampo indicated that it would return the proceeds from a potential IPO of NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) through a share buyback programme. Consequently, Sampo's Board of Directors has resolved to launch a new EUR 150 million share buyback programme with the proceeds from the listing of NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) that took place on 26 September 2025.

Sampo remains committed to operating with a strong but efficient balance sheet and will review its excess capital position annually with the latest review been conducted in August 2025.

The aggregate purchase price of the Sampo A shares acquired under the share buyback programme shall not exceed EUR 150 million and the maximum number of Sampo A shares that can be repurchased is 20 million, corresponding to 1 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo, net of shares currently held by the company. The buyback programme will start at the earliest on 6 November 2025 and end no later than 30 January 2026.

The purchase price per share shall be no more than the highest price paid for the company's shares in public trading on the day of the repurchase or the offer to repurchase the company's own shares, or alternatively, the average of the share prices (volume weighted average price on the regulated markets where the company's share is admitted to trading) during the five trading days preceding the repurchase or the offer to repurchase the company's own shares. The lowest purchase price per share shall be the price that is 20 per cent lower than the lowest price paid for the company's shares in public trading during the validity of this authorisation until the repurchase or the offer to repurchase the company's own shares. The shares will be acquired through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki, CBOE, Turquoise and Aquis. In addition to the shares repurchased in public trading, shares may, subject to certain conditions, be acquired in accelerated bookbuilds (ABB) should such be arranged.

The repurchases in public trading will be made in accordance with the safe harbour arrangement of Article 5 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Sampo has appointed Morgan Stanley as the lead manager for the share buyback programme. The lead manager will make trading decisions independently of and without influence from Sampo, within the announced limits.

The repurchases will be carried out by using funds in the unrestricted shareholders' equity. The purpose of the repurchases is to reduce the capital of Sampo, and the repurchased shares will be cancelled. The buyback programme is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 23 April 2025.



