PCA Global Ventures, the parent company of Phillips Cohen Associates, Ardent Credit Services, Invenio Financial, and The Estate Registry, has today announced a series of strategic leadership appointments as part of its ongoing commitment to strengthen international operations.

Howard Enders, formerly Chief Operating Officer of The Estate Registry, which operates bereavement services InheritNOW, LegacyNOW, NotifyNOW and Settld in the UK, has been named President of PCA Global Ventures

In his new role, Enders will oversee the groups responsible for information technology, cybersecurity, and application development, helping to drive technology strategy and implement innovative solutions across all entities.

Enders said: "This represents an exciting opportunity for me to continue to leverage my experience in guiding organisational growth and executing our long-term strategic vision. I look forward to overseeing our technology teams and leading PCA Global Ventures to provide transformative solutions and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Chris Lagow is appointed Chief Legal Officer, heading up the parent company's global legal strategy, overseeing all legal, compliance, and governance functions.

Lagow led the Phillips Cohen Associates' General Counsel's office across all brands for the past year and will now head up the parent company's global legal strategy, overseeing all legal, compliance, and governance functions.

"I appreciate the confidence and trust that has been placed in me to take on this new role, and I look forward to continuing to grow alongside the company," said Lagow.

His work will ensure compliance and risk management across jurisdictions and help build frameworks that allow PCA Global Ventures to continue to expand and innovate. Lagow will serve as a strategic partner to the CEO, Board, and executive leadership team.

Brooke Teal is named Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy Chief Legal Officer of PCA Global Ventures.

In her previous role as SVP of Compliance at Phillips Cohen Associates, Teal successfully moved compliance efforts forward for all brands.

As Chief Compliance Officer, Teal will now lead the design and oversight of compliance programs that reduce risk, promote ethical conduct, and build trust with clients and regulators across all brands. Additionally, as Deputy Chief Legal Officer, she will continue to advise on regulatory, contractual, and governance matters across the global group.

"I'm grateful for the foundation Howard built in this role. His leadership has set a high standard, and I look forward to building on his commitment to integrity and excellence. By keeping compliance at the heart of what we do, we are positioning ourselves for long-term success,said Teal.

Notes to Picture Editors

Headshots of Enders, Lagow and Teal are available to download here.

About PCA Global Ventures

For nearly three decades, these companies have specialized in compassionate deceased account care, compliant recovery services, technology driven debt settlement solutions and strategic acquisition. By combining regulatory expertise with empathy-driven engagement, the group protects client reputations while delivering respectful outcomes for consumers. Additionally, as pioneers in estate management services, their cloud-based tools simplify intergenerational estate management for executors and beneficiaries. With a long-standing reputation for empathetic and innovative programs, PCA Global Ventures provides the structure, leadership, and operational efficiency to support long-term growth and scalability across its family of brands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104194989/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Eithne@timreidmedia.com