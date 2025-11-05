Regulatory News:

Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) announces the appointment of Sébastien Rouge as its new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group's Executive Committee under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Jean-François Fallacher. This appointment will be effective 1st February 2026.

Sébastien brings over three decades of international financial leadership experience across a range of industrial and technology-driven sectors where performance is built through a mix of execution focus and long-term vision. His appointment reflects Eutelsat's commitment to financial resilience, operational excellence and strategic growth.

Sébastien joins Eutelsat from Imerys, where as CFO, he has played a pivotal role in strengthening the Group's financial performance and digital transformation.

Prior to that he occupied key roles in other leading industrial groups, notably as CFO of Soitec, a global leader in semiconductor materials, following a successful career at the Alstom Group, where he held several senior finance roles including Senior Vice President Finance at Alstom Power, before moving to the GE Group, where served variously as CEO of the GE-Alstom Nuclear Systems joint-venture, and CFO of Steam Power Systems within GE Power.

A graduate of EDHEC Business School, Sebastien is a French national.

Sébastien Rouge succeeds Christophe Caudrelier, who will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer after three years of dedicated service. Christophe will work closely with Sébastien to ensure a smooth and effective transition, reflecting his continued commitment to the Group during this important phase.

Jean-François Fallacher, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat, commented: "Sébastien's deep financial expertise and leadership across complex industrial organizations make him a valuable addition to Eutelsat's management team. His stewardship will be key in supporting the Group's strategic and operational roadmap, while ensuring strong financial performance across the business and delivering sustainable value for all stakeholders."

"We thank Christophe Caudrelier for his commitment and professionalism over the past three years. He played a key role in supporting Eutelsat through its telecom pivot and the merger with OneWeb, helping to strengthen the Group's financial foundations during a period of significant transformation. We wish him continued success in future endeavours."

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 34 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,400 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group's customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization's closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical fact and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104532314/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries

Joanna Darlington

Phone: +33 674 521 531

joanna.darlington@eutelsat.net

Anita Baltagi

Phone: +33 643 930 178

anita.baltagi@eutelsat.net

Katie Dowd

Phone: +1 202 271 2209

katie.dowd@eutelsat.net

Investors

Joanna Darlington

Phone: +33 674 521 531

joanna.darlington@eutelsat.net

Hugo Laurens Mountains

Phone: +33 670 80 95 58

hugo.laurens-berge@eutelsat.net