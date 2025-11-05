Anzeige
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500
Xetra
04.11.25 | 17:35
9,798 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5629,57809:19
9,5629,57809:19
05.11.2025
Sampo plc cancels repurchased shares

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 5 November 2025 at 9.45 am EET

Sampo plc cancels repurchased shares

Sampo plc has, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors, cancelled 20,484,833 own A shares of the company and the cancellation has today been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The cancelled shares were repurchased under the share buyback programme launched on 6 August 2025 and the repurchases were made during 7 August -31 October 2025.

The cancellation reduces the number of issued Sampo A shares with the corresponding amount but has no effect on the share capital. The cancelled amount equals 0.76 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo before the cancellation.

Number of A shares

Votes attached to the A sharesTotal number of the shares and votes (including 1,000,000 B shares)
Prior to the cancellation of the own shares2,690,238,8602,690,238,8602,691,238,860 shares and 2,695,238,860 votes
After the cancellation of the shares2,669,754,0272,669,754,0272,670,754,027 shares and 2,674,754,027 votes

Since the start of its first share buyback programme in October 2021, Sampo has repurchased and cancelled 347 million shares, corresponding to 12.5 per cent of the total number of shares prior to the first share buyback programme launched in 2021.

Further information on share buybacks is available at www.sampo.com/sharebuyback (https://www.sampo.com/sharebuyback).

SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)


