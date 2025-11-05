Researchers say imported solar modules avoided nearly 600 US deaths and $28 billion in climate and health costs, while tariffs stalled clean energy progress.From pv magazine USA Burning fossil fuels drives air pollution, intensifies heat, and accelerates climate change. These forces, in turn, fuel increasingly destructive hurricanes, some now so powerful that scientists have proposed adding a "Category 6" to the Saffir-Simpson scale to describe the extreme weather events that cause human suffering and death. Yet US energy policy under the current administration has not merely favored fossil fuels; ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...