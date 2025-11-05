DeepKeep Recognized by Omdia as a Key Innovator of AI Security in 'On the Radar' Report

DeepKeep spotlighted by Omdia as a leading AI security innovator, empowering enterprises to prevent data leaks, block prompt-based attacks, and detect AI bias, all while ensuring safe, responsible and compliant AI adoption.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepKeep , the platform ensuring secure and trustworthy enterprise AI, has been acknowledged as a trusted AI security innovator in Omdia's latest 'On the Radar' analyst report, which recognizes vendors bringing innovative ideas to their markets. The report praises DeepKeep's comprehensive security approach to the rise of artificial intelligence in the workplace, highlighting its features against data leaks, AI biases, and harmful outputs.

Omdia notes that the rapid adoption of generative and agentic AI is exposing enterprises to more vulnerabilities as these systems gain access to sensitive data and decision-making processes - creating challenges that traditional cybersecurity tools cannot address. DeepKeep's solution is recognized as critical for enterprises adopting AI into their business operations, combining smart model scanning, robust red-teaming, and strong guardrails, to help organizations ensure AI is implemented and used securely and responsibly in the workplace.

"This recognition from Omdia further underscores that AI security is no longer optional, it's fundamental to enterprise security and trust," said Rony Ohayon, CEO and Founder of DeepKeep. "AI has become deeply embedded in enterprise operations, processes, and decision-making, but without the right safeguards, it can just as easily become a liability. DeepKeep enables organizations to leverage AI to its full potential in a confident, safe, and compliant way."

According to Omdia, DeepKeep is designed to tackle the full spectrum of AI vulnerabilities, from security to trust, and can be tailored to the unique needs of each client. Its highly-customizable, cloud-agnostic deployment options and native-multilingual capabilities further position DeepKeep as a trusted partner for global enterprises. The firm adds that DeepKeep is well-positioned within the growing demand for security for AI and is poised to expand its leadership with upcoming strategic partnerships and continued innovation.

"AI is now at the heart of many enterprise operations, yet most organizations are still navigating its risks blindly," said Rik Turner, Chief Analyst for Cybersecurity at Omdia. "DeepKeep addresses this challenge head-on, providing a platform that gives enterprises the confidence to use their AI systems reliably and securely - redefining what it means to build and operate AI you can trust."

This recognition follows DeepKeep's recent approximately €2.5 million grant from the European Innovation Council , an organization that supports deep tech start-ups with the potential to transform existing markets.

To access the full Omdia 'On the Radar' report and learn more about DeepKeep's AI security solutions, visit the link here .

About DeepKeep

DeepKeep provides end-to-end AI security and trustworthiness across the full AI lifecycle. Its platform protects multimodal systems - including large language models and computer vision - helping enterprises deploy and use AI safely, accurately, and in compliance with security and privacy standards. With capabilities such as an AI Firewall, Automated AI Red Teaming, and advanced Model Scanning, DeepKeep enables cybersecurity teams to defend against vulnerabilities, data leakage, hallucinations, and bias while maintaining trust in AI-driven operations. Founded in 2021 by Rony Ohayon and a team of cybersecurity experts, DeepKeep is dedicated to securing the future of enterprise AI. For more information, visit deepkeep.ai .

