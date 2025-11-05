SYLVANIA PLATINUM

Sylvania's production in Q126 continued to accelerate, reaching a record high of 24,522oz for 4E platinum group metals (PGMs) and 31,234oz for 6E. Net profit continued to recover thanks to record production, a rising PGM basket price and healthy unit cost control. We lift our FY26 4E forecast to 92,000oz, ahead of company guidance, and as a result upgrade our FY26 EPS by 7.3% to 23.18 US cents. We also introduce small earnings upgrades for FY27 and FY28 and increase our valuation by 2% to 156p/share.

