Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (CBDU LN) Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Nov-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.3905 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1423404 CODE: CBDU LN ISIN: LU2977997118 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977997118 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CBDU LN LEI Code: 2138006XR9SVGI223982 Sequence No.: 407206 EQS News ID: 2224054 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

