DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist (E127 LN) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Nov-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 61.9157 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63440665 CODE: E127 LN ISIN: LU2573966905 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2573966905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: E127 LN LEI Code: 213800EH8RDDKCSGK398 Sequence No.: 407246 EQS News ID: 2224136 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 05, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)