Alfen N.V.: Alfen reports Q3 2025 results, driving further operational efficiencies

Highlights• Q3 2025 revenue was €104.1m, a slight decrease of 2.0% compared with Q3 2024 (€106.2m), mainly due to lower revenue in EV Charging.• Gross margin was €29.9m (28.7% of revenue), compared with €34.7m (32.7% of revenue) in Q3 2024.• Adjusted EBITDA was €6.9m (6.7% of revenue), compared with €7.2m in Q3 2024 (6.8% of revenue).• Cost measures have been effective, with personnel costs decreasing by 10.9% and other OPEX decreasing by 30.7%.• Alfen reiterates its 2025 guidance on adjusted EBITDA margin (5-8%) and CAPEX (<4% of revenue), with revenue anticipated to be towards the lower end of its guidance range (€430m-€480m).• Alfen reiterates its 2026 ambition (0-5% revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 5-8%).• Michael Colijn took up his post as CEO on 1 October 2025, making a strong start.ALMERE, THE NETHERLANDS - Alfen N.V. (AEX: ALFEN), a specialist in energy solutions for the future, today reports its results for the third quarter of 2025.Michael Colijn, CEO of Alfen:"It is a great pleasure to join Alfen, a company at the heart of the most urgent energy priorities with long-term growth potential: grid reinforcement, battery energy storage and smart EV infrastructure. I have visited our sites, spoken with our teams across the business and learnt first-hand about our products and operations. My first priority is strategic engagement with our key stakeholders: customers, colleagues, partners and shareholders.We are building on the strong foundation laid down by Marco Roeleveld and the entire Alfen team. With our current sharper focus on core products and markets, we have an opportunity to simplify, innovate and grow. This is a company with deep technical expertise and a clear role to play in building a more sustainable energy system. I am excited to be part of that journey.I look forward to sharing more about our strategic direction and priorities at the FY 2025 update."Read full press release:https://alfen.com/en-fi/investor-relations/investor-relations-news/alfen-reports-q3-2025-results-driving-further-operational-efficiencies