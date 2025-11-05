Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
Tradegate
05.11.25 | 11:07
3,962 Euro
+0,51 % +0,020
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9573,95911:13
3,9573,95911:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2025 07:36 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN delivers on Connect, Activate & Grow strategy

  • Executing against Connect, Activate & Grow strategic objectives; reaffirming 3-3-7 CAGR ambitions for the full plan period
  • Fiber roll out continues at a more moderate pace; focus shifting from infrastructure expansion to connecting and activating households
  • Capex to decline to below € 1bn in 2027, stable thereafter
  • KPN's transformation programs accelerating, targeting ~€ 100m net indirect Opex savings annually by 2030 (vs. 2025)
  • ESG leadership sustained, with continued progress on our BetterInternet mission
  • Capital allocation policy reiterated, returning full FCF to shareholders
  • Rebasing dividend to ~80% of FCF as of 2026, remainder through SBBs; DPS growth projected at ~14% CAGR (2025-2027) vs. ~7% previously
  • Beyond 2027: targeting mid-single-digit annual FCF growth, supporting continued increases in shareholder returns

Program

12:45 CET: Registration of attendees
13:00 CET: Webcast

A link to the webcast and all related documents will be published on KPN's website ir.kpn.com.

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN delivers on Connect, Activate & Grow strategy
5/11/2025; 7:30h
KPN-N


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.