Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN delivers on Connect, Activate & Grow strategy

Executing against Connect, Activate & Grow strategic objectives; reaffirming 3-3-7 CAGR ambitions for the full plan period

Fiber roll out continues at a more moderate pace; focus shifting from infrastructure expansion to connecting and activating households

Capex to decline to below € 1bn in 2027, stable thereafter

KPN's transformation programs accelerating, targeting ~€ 100m net indirect Opex savings annually by 2030 (vs. 2025)

ESG leadership sustained, with continued progress on our BetterInternet mission

Capital allocation policy reiterated, returning full FCF to shareholders

Rebasing dividend to ~80% of FCF as of 2026, remainder through SBBs; DPS growth projected at ~14% CAGR (2025-2027) vs. ~7% previously

Beyond 2027: targeting mid-single-digit annual FCF growth, supporting continued increases in shareholder returns



Program



12:45 CET: Registration of attendees

13:00 CET: Webcast

A link to the webcast and all related documents will be published on KPN's website ir.kpn.com.

Formal disclosures:



Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: Yes

Topic: KPN delivers on Connect, Activate & Grow strategy

5/11/2025; 7:30h

KPN-N

