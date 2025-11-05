Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN delivers on Connect, Activate & Grow strategy

- Executing against Connect, Activate & Grow strategic objectives; reaffirming 3-3-7 CAGR ambitions for the full plan period
- Fiber roll out continues at a more moderate pace; focus shifting from infrastructure expansion to connecting and activating households
- Capex to decline to below € 1bn in 2027, stable thereafter
- KPN's transformation programs accelerating, targeting ~€ 100m net indirect Opex savings annually by 2030 (vs. 2025)
- ESG leadership sustained, with continued progress on our BetterInternet mission
- Capital allocation policy reiterated, returning full FCF to shareholders
- Rebasing dividend to ~80% of FCF as of 2026, remainder through SBBs; DPS growth projected at ~14% CAGR (2025-2027) vs. ~7% previously
- Beyond 2027: targeting mid-single-digit annual FCF growth, supporting continued increases in shareholder returns
Program
12:45 CET: Registration of attendees
13:00 CET: Webcast
A link to the webcast and all related documents will be published on KPN's website ir.kpn.com.
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN delivers on Connect, Activate & Grow strategy
5/11/2025; 7:30h
KPN-N
