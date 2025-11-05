SOC Prime, the leading provider of the AI-Native Detection Intelligence Platform, today announced the closing of its next investment round to drive the company's next wave of growth and innovation to help customers automate critical threat detections with AI.

For nearly a decade, SOC Prime has been the leader in detection intelligence, serving over 11,000 organizations worldwide, helping security teams stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. This new investment round marks the beginning of the company's next chapter, expanding its mission to make cyber defense smarter, more sustainable, and more accessible.

The round is led by u.ventures and joined by DNX Ventures, Atlantic Bridge, J Ventures, and Angel One. This investor confidence reflects SOC Prime's growing influence and its leadership in shaping the future of AI-powered cybersecurity.

"AI is reshaping every layer of the security stack. SOC Prime is setting the standard for what an AI-native SOC can be real-time, resilient, and privacy-first. We are thrilled to back a team that embodies true resilience while pushing the frontier of cyber defense."

Andrii Sorokhan,

Venture Director, u.ventures

Investing in Privacy-First, AI-Native SOC

Backed by the world's largest library of more than 600,000 context-enriched rules and queries, SOC Prime's platform leverages the most comprehensive private detection intelligence dataset in the industry. With this new funding, we will deliver the first scalable AI-native detection automation platform that tailors our unique library of 600K detections to each customer's threat detection requirements. In addition, we have implemented industry-leading shift-left logic that runs closer to the source, enabling security teams to identify and contain threats before they reach downstream systems.

SOC Prime's engineering team has achieved a sustained throughput of 23?TB/day per CPU core by implementing the Shift-Left Detection model, where detection logic runs closer to the source. This transforms cybersecurity from reactive alert management into real-time, self-optimizing defense. Such innovation is possible through SOC Prime's vendor-agnostic approach. This allows seamless integration with diverse tools and open-source solutions, ensuring flexibility, scalability, and collaboration.

"SOC Prime represents the strength and global ambition of Ukraine's deep-tech ecosystem. Their AI-native approach to cybersecurity is not just transforming the industry it's redefining how we think about digital resilience. At Angel One, we're proud to support a Ukrainian-born company setting new global standards in cyber defense."

Ivan Petrenko,

Managing Partner of Angel One Fund

Backed by Leading Investors and Industry Advisors

Funding will accelerate the development of these privacy-first AI-native solutions built specifically for cybersecurity professionals. SOC Prime aims to keep its solutions cost-effective and efficient, helping organizations defend themselves without compromising on sustainability or performance.

A portion of the investment will also expand the company's U.S. presence, providing direct support to customers across defense, energy, finance, and technology sectors.

"This funding helps us scale not just technology, but trust. We're building AI for defenders, by defenders. We've designed it to protect, adapt, and endure, even in the toughest environments.

Andrii Bezverkhyi

CEO of SOC Prime

