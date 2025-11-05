Bitrise Wins Big at DevOps Awards 2025

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitrise, the leading mobile DevOps platform, took home two prestigious honors at the National DevOps Awards 2025, winning both Best DevOps Tool/Product of the Year and the top award of the night, Overall DevOps Winner.

The judges recognised Bitrise for redefining developer experience through its mobile-first approach and for delivering measurable impact across speed, reliability, and developer productivity. For businesses with mobile apps, Bitrise provides purpose-built CI/CD infrastructure designed around the unique challenges of mobile development - from complex signing and provisioning to device fragmentation and frequent OS updates.

However, while Bitrise's foundation is mobile, its philosophy extends far beyond it. As Head Judge Dávid Jámbor, Senior Director at Boston Consulting Group, noted:

"Bitrise's mobile-first foundation delivers an exceptional developer experience - one that's setting new expectations across the entire DevOps landscape. By putting developers at the centre, they've created impact that extends far beyond mobile - earning recognition as leaders in DevOps overall."

This recognition reflects Bitrise's commitment to a developer-first experience - one that removes friction, shortens feedback loops, and empowers engineering teams to ship faster, safer, and with greater confidence.

Barnabas Birmacher, CEO and Co-founder of Bitrise, said:

"We've always believed that great DevOps starts with great developer experience. Bitrise was built to solve the unique challenges of mobile, but what we're seeing now is that those principles - speed, reliability, and removing friction - resonate across every corner of DevOps. Being recognised not just for mobile, but as Best Overall DevOps, reinforces that the developer-first approach is the future of software delivery."

Over 8,000 companies rely on Bitrise to power their mobile engineering workflows, including Shopify, Rightmove, TripAdvisor, and BuzzFeed. By helping teams build, test, and release apps faster, Bitrise enables developers to focus on delivering exceptional digital experiences for their users.

The National DevOps Awards, now in their ninth year, celebrate innovation and excellence across the DevOps community, recognising the achievements that push the industry forward. The 2025 ceremony, held in London on October 30th, brought together leading organisations driving the future of DevOps.

About Bitrise:

Founded in 2014, Bitrise is the leading mobile DevOps platform empowering over 8,000 brands, including Shopify, TripAdvisor, and BuzzFeed. Bitrise unifies the tools, processes, and testing frameworks mobile teams need to build and ship world-class apps. The company is backed by Insight Partners, Open Ocean, Fiedler Capital, and Y Combinator. Visit: bitrise.io.

