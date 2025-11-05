Cadeler, a key partner in offshore wind installation and services, has officially opened its new UK office in Norwich, marking another step in the company's continued growth and reinforcing its presence in the UK offshore wind market.

The relocation of Cadeler's UK-based team from Great Yarmouth to Norwich, and to a significantly larger and more modern workspace, is designed to support Cadeler's expanding portfolio of projects across the UK and the rest of Europe. Cadeler's UK operations play a central role in the company's global footprint, with several offshore wind projects currently underway in UK waters and more in the pipeline. Cadeler's new office in Norwich will serve as a central hub for its engineering, project management, and commercial teams connecting global expertise with local industry talent and knowledge.

Creating space for Cadeler's team to thrive

The new premises feature flexible workspaces, dedicated collaboration areas, meeting facilities, and Scandinavian design, creating an inspiring environment that supports innovation and teamwork. With more space, an enhanced office environment, and room to grow, the Norwich office provides a welcoming setting that reflects Cadeler's culture of openness, collaboration and respect a place where colleagues feel empowered to do their best work and where they can thrive both professionally and personally.

Sarah Kaldas, Chief Sales Officer and General Manager UK at Cadeler, comments: "Our new office in Norwich is more than just a new location it's a reflection of Cadeler's growth, our ambition, and our strong commitment to the UK offshore wind sector. This move gives us the space and environment to innovate, collaborate and deliver even greater value to our clients and partners. We are proud to continue investing in the region and its people as we help accelerate the build-out of offshore wind."

Celebrating Cadeler's new home in Norwich

Cadeler hosted an inauguration party on 4 November, bringing together clients, partners, and friends of the company for an evening of food, conversation, and celebration. The event honoured the opening of Cadeler's new home in Norwich, but also the people and partnerships that continue to drive Cadeler's success in the region.

About Cadeler:

Cadeler A/S ("Cadeler") is a global leader in offshore wind installation, operations, and maintenance services. Cadeler is a pure play company, operating solely in the offshore wind industry with an uncompromising focus on safety and the environment. Cadeler owns and operates the industry's largest fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels and has for more than a decade been a key supplier in the development of offshore wind energy to power millions of households. Cadeler's fleet, expertise and capacity to handle the largest and most complex next-generation offshore wind installation projects positions the company to deliver exceptional services to the industry. Cadeler is committed to being at the forefront of sustainable wind farm installation and to enabling the global energy transition towards a future built on renewable energy. Cadeler is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker: CDLR) and the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: CADLR). For more information, please visit www.cadeler.com.

