Qflow Group AB: Qflow Group AB (publ) interim report 1 January - 30 September 2025

July - September 2025

Net sales amounted to 383 SEKm (205)

Organic sales growth amounted to 6 %

EBITA increased by 35 % and amounted to 23 SEKm (17)

Adjusted EBITA amounted to 48 SEKm (29)

Operating profit amounted to 14 SEKm (14)

January - September 2025

Net sales amounted to 1 070 SEKm (594)

Organic sales growth amounted to 17 %

EBITA increased by 31 % and amounted to 84 SEKm (64)

Adjusted EBITA amounted to 146 SEKm (92)

Operating profit amounted to 63 SEKm (57)

Comment from the CEO

A first step into the Danish market

During the quarter, DAI, based in Aarhus, became part of the group. With its strong customer contacts, competent employees and good local roots, DAI is an excellent first step to build on for the Danish market.

In Sweden, we have strengthened our position by Waade becoming part of Qflow. Their project and design management business with a focus on VDC (Virtual Design Construction) is an excellent complement to existing businesses in the group. From day one, we have noted several contacts for potential collaborations that can strengthen our offering to customers.

We continue to grow at a high pace through the addition of more companies to the group, but also with a good level of organic growth. The quarter started somewhat weaker with relatively large take-offs in July and August. A high level of activity in September with an increase in the number of invoicing hours made a nice addition to the quarter as a whole.

After the end of the period, we have welcomed Vial to our Norwegian part of the business. With their expertise in project management and planning processes as well as their focus on the energy sector, they will make a great contribution to developing our position in Norway.