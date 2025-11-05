Loihde Oyj: Loihde's Board of Directors decided not to pay an additional dividend in 2025 to ensure company's stable financial position during the integration of BLC Turva acquisition

5.11.2025 09:25:39 EET | Loihde Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Loihde Plc Company Announcement 5 November 2025 at 9.25 a.m. (EET)

Loihde's Board of Directors decided not to pay an additional dividend in 2025 to ensure company's stable financial position during the integration of BLC Turva acquisition

Loihde Plc has today 5 November 2025 at 9.15 (EET) announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of BLC Turva Oy, a provider of security technology services. Link to the company announcement

To safeguard the company's stable financial position during the integration of the acquisition, Loihde Plc's Board of Directors has decided that the authorization of the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025 to distribute an additional dividend will not be used.

Loihde's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 8 May 2025, decided to pay a dividend of EUR 0.75 per share for the financial year that ended on 31 December 2024. The dividend was paid on 19 May 2025. In addition to this, the AGM authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the distribution of a potential additional dividend in one or more instalments in such a way that the total amount of the additional dividend to be distributed does not exceed EUR 0.75 per share. The authorisation will be valid until 31 December 2025.

The debt-free purchase price of the acquisition of BLC Turva signed today is EUR 28 million, of which approximately EUR 7.5 million is proposed to be paid as new shares in Loihde and approximately EUR 20.5 million in cash. The transaction is expected to generate more than EUR 3 million in annual cost synergy benefits once the integration is complete. The estimated integration costs are estimated to be equal to the annual cost synergy benefits and will mainly be incurred in 2026 and 2027. The completion of the acquisition is subject to the approval of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority and the approval of Loihde's Extraordinary General Meeting for the directed share issue.

Further information:

Samu Konttinen, CEO of Loihde Plc

Marko Kauppi, Chair of the Board of Directors of Loihde Plc

Interview requests: Director of Communications Tiina Nieminen, tel. +358 (0)44 411 3480, tiina.nieminen@loihde.com

Approved advisor: Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 (0) 50 520 4098

