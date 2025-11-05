Bitget CEO Gracy Chen Spotlights the Future of Borderless Finance at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), took the stage at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025 for an in-depth panel discussion on "The Globalization of Digital Asset Trading: Building a Borderless Financial Ecosystem."

CEO of Bitget, Gracy Chen shared the stage with BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, and Avery Ching, Co-Founder and CEO of Aptos Labs, and moderated by Henri Arslanian, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Nine Blocks Capital Management, the discussion explored how digital asset trading is evolving amid growing institutional adoption, new regulatory frameworks, and the rapid integration of on-chain innovation.

During the conversation, Gracy emphasized Bitget's strategic vision of building a borderless marketplace that bridges traditional and decentralized finance.

"The future isn't CEX versus DEX - it's universal," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "We want to be the one stop venue where users can trade everything from Bitcoin and tokenized stock tokens to stablecoins and real-world assets, seamlessly and securely."

Gracy noted that Bitget's user composition has transformed dramatically over the past year, shifting from 90% retail traders to an even balance between retail and institutional participants. This surge reflects the growing trust among professional investors and market makers, supported by Bitget's institutional-grade infrastructure and transparent risk management frameworks.

As the panel discussed regulatory evolution across global markets, Gracy drew parallels between responsible oversight and sustainable innovation, remarking that regulators "are like parents. Sometimes annoying, but necessary for long-term growth." Her comments resonated with the event's broader theme of collaboration between exchanges, policymakers, and technology innovators to shape the next era of inclusive digital finance.

Bitget's participation at Hong Kong FinTech Week highlights its leadership in building the Universal Exchange, uniting centralized liquidity, onchain interoperability, and AI-powered tools into a single user experience. With over 120 million users across 150+ countries, Bitget continues to advance the integration of tokenized equities, DeFi assets, and stablecoin payments under one global ecosystem.

