Konecranes Oyj: Change in Konecranes Leadership Team: Jussi Rautiainen appointed President, Business Area Industrial Equipment

KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 5, 2025, at 09:00 AM EET



Change in Konecranes Leadership Team: Jussi Rautiainen appointed President, Business Area Industrial Equipment



Konecranes has appointed Jussi Rautiainen President, Business Area Industrial Equipment, and a member of the Konecranes Leadership Team. He succeeds Marko Tulokas, who was appointed President and CEO of Konecranes in June 2025. Rautiainen will start in his new role on January 1, 2026, and will report to Marko Tulokas.

Jussi Rautiainen (b. 1978) holds a MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management. He is currently SVP, BU Quay & Horizontal at Konecranes' Business Area Port Solutions. He has held various leadership and managerial positions in Konecranes since 2004.

"The Industrial Equipment business is in good shape today and I am very confident that Jussi Rautiainen is the right person to build on its positive momentum. His extensive experience will be a valuable contribution to our strategy of strengthening our position in material handling solutions," says Marko Tulokas, President and CEO of Konecranes.

"I am grateful to accept another new challenge at Konecranes, which has offered me many exciting opportunities during my long career with the company. I look forward to joining Konecranes' Leadership Team and to be part of the continued successful journey to meet our customers' current and future demands," says Jussi Rautiainen.

Jussi Rautiainen's photo and CV are attached to this release.

As of January 1, 2026, the Konecranes Leadership Team will consist of the following members:

Marko Tulokas, President and CEO

Teo Ottola, CFO, Deputy CEO

Fabio Fiorino, President, Business Area Industrial Service

Tomas Myntti, President, Business Area Port Solutions

Jussi Rautiainen, President, Business Area Industrial Equipment

Minna Aila, EVP, Corporate Affairs & Brand

Claes Erixon, EVP, Technologies

Christine George, EVP, Strategy & Business Development

Anneli Karkovirta, EVP, People & Culture

Sirpa Poitsalo, EVP, General Counsel

KONECRANES PLC

Marko Tulokas

President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION

Linda Häkkilä,

Vice President, Investor Relations,

tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. We consistently set the industry benchmark, from everyday improvements to the breakthroughs at moments that matter most, because we know we can always find a safer, more productive and sustainable way. That's why, with around 16,500 professionals in over 50 countries, Konecranes is trusted every day to lift, handle and move what the world needs. In 2024, Group sales totalled EUR 4.2 billion. Konecranes shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.konecranes.com