Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899827 | ISIN: FI0009005870 | Ticker-Symbol: K34
Tradegate
04.11.25 | 16:58
84,10 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONECRANES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONECRANES OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,6083,7011:09
83,6083,7011:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2025 08:00 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Konecranes Oyj: Change in Konecranes Leadership Team: Jussi Rautiainen appointed President, Business Area Industrial Equipment

KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 5, 2025, at 09:00 AM EET

Change in Konecranes Leadership Team: Jussi Rautiainen appointed President, Business Area Industrial Equipment

Konecranes has appointed Jussi Rautiainen President, Business Area Industrial Equipment, and a member of the Konecranes Leadership Team. He succeeds Marko Tulokas, who was appointed President and CEO of Konecranes in June 2025. Rautiainen will start in his new role on January 1, 2026, and will report to Marko Tulokas.

Jussi Rautiainen (b. 1978) holds a MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management. He is currently SVP, BU Quay & Horizontal at Konecranes' Business Area Port Solutions. He has held various leadership and managerial positions in Konecranes since 2004.

"The Industrial Equipment business is in good shape today and I am very confident that Jussi Rautiainen is the right person to build on its positive momentum. His extensive experience will be a valuable contribution to our strategy of strengthening our position in material handling solutions," says Marko Tulokas, President and CEO of Konecranes.

"I am grateful to accept another new challenge at Konecranes, which has offered me many exciting opportunities during my long career with the company. I look forward to joining Konecranes' Leadership Team and to be part of the continued successful journey to meet our customers' current and future demands," says Jussi Rautiainen.

Jussi Rautiainen's photo and CV are attached to this release.

As of January 1, 2026, the Konecranes Leadership Team will consist of the following members:

Marko Tulokas, President and CEO
Teo Ottola, CFO, Deputy CEO
Fabio Fiorino, President, Business Area Industrial Service
Tomas Myntti, President, Business Area Port Solutions
Jussi Rautiainen, President, Business Area Industrial Equipment
Minna Aila, EVP, Corporate Affairs & Brand
Claes Erixon, EVP, Technologies
Christine George, EVP, Strategy & Business Development
Anneli Karkovirta, EVP, People & Culture
Sirpa Poitsalo, EVP, General Counsel

KONECRANES PLC
Marko Tulokas
President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION
Linda Häkkilä,
Vice President, Investor Relations,
tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. We consistently set the industry benchmark, from everyday improvements to the breakthroughs at moments that matter most, because we know we can always find a safer, more productive and sustainable way. That's why, with around 16,500 professionals in over 50 countries, Konecranes is trusted every day to lift, handle and move what the world needs. In 2024, Group sales totalled EUR 4.2 billion. Konecranes shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.konecranes.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.